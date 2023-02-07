Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Better Collective Joined All-in Diversity Project as Founding Member
Sports betting media group Better Collective joined All-in Diversity Project, a nonprofit seeking to help businesses and industries improve diversity, equality and inclusion, as a founding member to help it expand its agenda. Furthering the Diversity, Equality, Inclusion Agenda. Better Collective became the first non-sportsbook founding member of All-in Diversity...
gamblingnews.com
Better Collective Inks Media Agreement with Wirtualna Polska
The Danish sports media group that aims to turn into the global digital sports media group leader has signed the agreement with the help of its flagship sports media brand in the country, Zagranie.com. 22 Million Monthly Visitors. The Polish brand will be responsible for delivering sports betting content along...
gamblingnews.com
FanDuel Is on Annual Profitability Path in 2023 Says CEO
In an interview for Bloomberg Television, Howe expressed her optimism about the company’s future and emphasized the robustness of the company’s operations. FanDuel CEO Amy Howe expressed her confidence that this year will mark a turning point for her company:. We feel very confident about our path to...
