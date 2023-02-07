As reported by The Guardian, Free TV Australia, the peak industry body that represents Australia’s commercial free-to-air TV broadcasters, warned that additional restrictions to gambling ads can have consequences. Free TV Australia dismissed such proposals and explained that rights to sports events are very expensive. Moreover, the peak industry body’s chief executive officer, Bridge Fair, said that sports rights are difficult to acquire and reiterated that they are “one of the most expensive types of programming.”

