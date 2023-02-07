Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
UFC 284 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide
Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
MMAmania.com
Kevin Lee headed back to UFC, signs exclusive deal
ESPN confirmed today (Mon., Feb. 6, 2023) that Lee (19-7) has officially signed a new exclusive deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). No date or return opponent has been locked in just yet, but Lee believes it to come in spring. Lee, 30, is expected to compete in the 170-pound Welterweight division.
CBS Sports
Yair Rodriguez says it's 'a dream come true' to see so many Mexican fighters on the cusp of UFC gold
The evolution of mixed martial arts has taken the sport to every corner of the globe and Mexico is primed for a breakout year. Yair Rodriguez could cement himself as the country's second UFC champion in as many pay-per-views by defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284. The two battle in the co-main event on Saturday for the interim featherweight crown.
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Islam vs. Volkanovski
RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hosts a clash of UFC’s best this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) when Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, challenges Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, atop UFC 284’s pay-per-view (PPV) card. Other title action sees Yair Rodriguez battle Josh Emmett for interim Featherweight gold, while Jack Della Maddalena attempts to continue his rise at Randy Brown’s expense and Justin Tafa meets Parker Porter at Heavyweight.
UFC 287 ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ Fight Card and Rumors
The UFC will cap off a star-studded first quarter of fight action when the UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, will put his newly-minted title at stake against Israel Adesanya in a highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 287. The bout and the rest of the action will take place Saturday, April 8, from Miami, Fla., as it’s the UFC’s first trip there since 2003.
Javier Mendez: Islam Makhachev will clear out lightweight, then go after welterweight title
Javier Mendez absolutely sees Islam Makhachev moving up to welterweight in the future. Lightweight champion Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) makes his first title defense against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 284 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Islam vs. Volkanovski
Australia’s mightiest son chases history at UFC 284 this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) when Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, packs on 10 pounds to battle Lightweight monarch, Islam Makhachev, in Perth, Australia. The 145-pound division moves without its ruler in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-feature, which sees Yair Rodriguez battle Josh Emmett for the interim title. Before that, Jack Della Maddalena looks to continue his rise at Randy Brown’s expense and Justin Tafa battles Parker Porter in a battle of big men.
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’
You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284: Pros predict Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski main event
PERTH — Will Islam Makhachev remain the lightweight champion, or will Alexander Volkanovski become a two-division titleholder? Watch pros predict the champion vs. champion main event for this Saturday’s UFC 284 fight card, including Robert Whittaker, interim featherweight championship competitors Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, and more.
Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on commentary desk for UFC 284
Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz will replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on the commentary desk for UFC 284. UFC 284 takes place this Saturday, February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. In the main event, lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be defending his title...
BBC
Bellator 292: Michael 'Venom' Page to face Goiti Yamauchi
Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page will face Japanese welterweight Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 in San Jose, California on 10 March. Page, 35, nicknamed 'MVP', will be looking to bounce back from defeat by Logan Storley in London last May. Yamauchi, 30, is on a three-fight winning streak, last beating Neiman...
Dan Hooker Forced to Withdraw from UFC 285 Due to Injury, Missing Bout Against Jalin Turner
Injury woes for Dan Hooker, out of the upcoming bout against Jalin Turner. Dan Hooker’s much-anticipated bout against Jalin Turner at UFC 285 has been derailed after the lightweight fighter suffered a hand injury during training. The news of Hooker’s withdrawal was first reported by MMA Fighting. The UFC is yet to make an official announcement regarding the change in the fight card.
Wichita Eagle
UFC 284 ‘Embedded,’ No. 4: Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett see each other in the hotel
The UFC is back with its second pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 284 takes place Saturday (Sunday locally) at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view...
Video: UFC 284 open workouts with Makhachev, Volkanovski, Rodriguez and Emmett
PERTH, Australia – UFC 284 open workouts took place Thursday, and MMA Junkie was on scene for the festivities. Participating in open workouts were Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. Makhachev and Volkanovski square off in the UFC 284 main event for the lightweight title; Rodriguez...
gamblingnews.com
Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown UFC 284 Odds, Time, and Prediction
Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) will have the support of his fans at RAC Arena on Saturday and he’ll need it to beat his Jamaican-American opponent. Although the Aussie fighter has a slightly better record than Randy Brown (16-4), Rude Boy does have some advantages, including the fact that he’s four inches taller.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
MMAmania.com
Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter full fight preview | UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight hitters Justin Tafa and Parker Porter will throw down this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. I would consider myself a fan of Porter, which certainly feels like a minority opinion. It makes sense why on both...
Dan Hooker out of UFC 285 fight against Jalin Turner due to a broken hand
Dan Hooker will not be fighting at UFC 285. Hooker was set to return on March 4 in Las Vegas at UFC 285 against Jalin Turner in a very fan-friendly scrap. However, on Wednesday, MMAFighting reported that Hooker has suffered a broken hand and is out of his fight. The hope is to keep Turner on the card and have a replacement opponent found.
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 284’s Alexander Volkanovski
Pound-for-pound king, Alexander Volkanovski, will challenge for a second title opposite Sambo ace, Islam Makhachev, this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski’s development has been incredible to watch. When the Australian debuted, he was a straightforward physical force, overwhelming opponents with powerful...
sportszion.com
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
