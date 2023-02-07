ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners

SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police searching for shoplifting suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect. Investigators said he is allegedly responsible for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business in West Springfield last Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

USPIS offers $50K reward for Waterbury letter carrier robbery

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Waterbury. The armed robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the […]
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Middletown man accused of cashing fraudulent check from tool company

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police said a man stole more than $1,800 from a tool company back in 2019. They charged 35-year-old Anthony R. Lacafta of Middletown with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery. Lacafta was arrested on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant. Police...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Kristanfina Tanner left a Chicopee residence shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The photo in this story shows the clothing Tanner was wearing when she went missing. She is 5′2″ tall...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police seize drugs, firearm during disabled vehicle check

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested Saturday in Chicopee after police discovered a firearms and drugs in his possession during a disabled vehicle check. According to Chicopee Police, officers were dispatched to the area of St. James Avenue and Cortland Street for the report on a disabled...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield

Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend. We stopped by the Holyoke Fire Department, where crews told us that they have been working tirelessly since Saturday, dealing with water-related calls. Updated: 3 hours ago. All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Officers Hospitalized After Women Hit Cruiser Head-On in Stolen Car

Two Waterbury police officers were injured after two women in a stolen car rammed into a cruiser head-on Monday. The police department's auto theft task force found a stolen red Hyundai Elantra parked at the intersection of Johnson and Fairview streets. Responding officers found two women try to get into the stolen car.
WATERBURY, CT

