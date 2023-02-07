Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data Collaborative
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved Murder
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Massachusetts
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Suspect arrested in connection with Longmeadow, East Longmeadow bank robberies
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been taken into custody in connection with two recent bank robberies. In a joint statement, East Longmeadow and Longmeadow Police said that 43-year-old Luis Ruiz has been charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked. On January 30, a Berkshire Bank...
Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners
SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
West Springfield Police searching for shoplifting suspect
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect. Investigators said he is allegedly responsible for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business in West Springfield last Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
Springfield Police looking for feedback on policy updates
The City of Springfield and the Springfield Police Department are accepting public commentary on policy updates.
USPIS offers $50K reward for Waterbury letter carrier robbery
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Waterbury. The armed robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the […]
Thursday afternoon news update
In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Middletown man accused of cashing fraudulent check from tool company
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police said a man stole more than $1,800 from a tool company back in 2019. They charged 35-year-old Anthony R. Lacafta of Middletown with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery. Lacafta was arrested on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant. Police...
Naugatuck police arrest 2 men connected to illegal weed on wheels mobile dispensary van
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Friday will mark one month since recreational marijuana sales started. But just because marijuana is now legal for recreational sale in Connecticut doesn’t mean it’s legal to be sold just anywhere by anyone. That’s the message coming from a recent incident in Naugatuck that’s raising some eyebrows in the valley.
Illegal aftermarket add-ons to guns found in Massachusetts
Springfield Police have a warning about a dangerous attachment they're seeing on guns called a Glock switch that turns semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.
Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Kristanfina Tanner left a Chicopee residence shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The photo in this story shows the clothing Tanner was wearing when she went missing. She is 5′2″ tall...
I-Team: Concerning number of flood-damaged cars reported in western Massachusetts
Consumer advocates are warning that an increase in water-damaged used cars are being sold in Massachusetts after flooding disasters in other parts of the country.
Chicopee Police seize drugs, firearm during disabled vehicle check
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested Saturday in Chicopee after police discovered a firearms and drugs in his possession during a disabled vehicle check. According to Chicopee Police, officers were dispatched to the area of St. James Avenue and Cortland Street for the report on a disabled...
Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield
Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend. We stopped by the Holyoke Fire Department, where crews told us that they have been working tirelessly since Saturday, dealing with water-related calls. Updated: 3 hours ago. All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and...
9 years in the making: a timeline of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield murder trial
Police found TayClair Moore stripped naked and strangled to death on the floor of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield home in 2014. Pinney was arrested and charged with her murder in the first degree. However, a 2016 mistrial and several motions filed by his defense team prolonged his case for nearly nine years.
Body of Westfield man allegedly fleeing police traffic stop found in stream
A body matching the description of Westfield man Yoniel Monsanto Maldonado — a man who fled a police traffic stop on foot early Sunday morning — was found in a stream in the woods near Union St. in Westfield on Tuesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. Monsanto...
Two guns, drugs found in Springfield home
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was conducted Saturday.
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
Waterbury Officers Hospitalized After Women Hit Cruiser Head-On in Stolen Car
Two Waterbury police officers were injured after two women in a stolen car rammed into a cruiser head-on Monday. The police department's auto theft task force found a stolen red Hyundai Elantra parked at the intersection of Johnson and Fairview streets. Responding officers found two women try to get into the stolen car.
