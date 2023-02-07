Read full article on original website
Redmond Attracting New Businesses
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond is attracting new companies hoping to build manufacturing and production facilities in Central Oregon. Pat Kesgard, with Compass Commercial Real Estate, says Bend is no longer the hotbed for industrial development, “We have no industrial ground, there’s virtually no speculative construction in Bend, we lost all that industrial land on Nels Anderson to the new highway. So, Redmond has really done a great job expanding the UGB; there’s opportunities over there for companies to build, expand, as well as investors.”
February: Talk To Teens About Dating Violence
BEND, OR -- February is when many of us celebrate loving relationships. But, for Saving Grace, it’s also time to educate teens about healthy dating. According to a recent state survey, one in eight students will experience dating violence by the age of 18. The local nonprofit's Assistant Executive...
Tourism Declined During Holiday Season
BEND, OR -- Fewer tourists stopped in Bend over the holidays. According to Visit Bend, Transient Room Tax collection dropped in November and December by about 10% from the previous year. Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan told the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board this week he isn’t sure why, “Did...
Barnes Butte Rec. Area To Get Paved Trail
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Prineville’s Barnes Butte Recreation Area is getting a 5K paved trail. Public Works Director Casey Kaiser tells KBND News, "This will basically provide a loop trail around the low gently rolling terrain area of the Butte, so I would say an area approximately 250 acres or so. It goes along a wetland, and across some juniper uplands and some sagebrush steppe. So, it’s a nice trail, as far as providing access to a lot of the unique kind of scenery there in the area."
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
