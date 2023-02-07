REDMOND, OR -- Redmond is attracting new companies hoping to build manufacturing and production facilities in Central Oregon. Pat Kesgard, with Compass Commercial Real Estate, says Bend is no longer the hotbed for industrial development, “We have no industrial ground, there’s virtually no speculative construction in Bend, we lost all that industrial land on Nels Anderson to the new highway. So, Redmond has really done a great job expanding the UGB; there’s opportunities over there for companies to build, expand, as well as investors.”

REDMOND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO