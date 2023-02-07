Read full article on original website
Related
thefamuanonline.com
Local teachers respond to book bans, classroom censorship
An ongoing series of restrictions placed on public education in Florida over the past year. have begun making their way into Leon County’s public schools, and some local teachers. have been struggling to adapt to a rapidly changing classroom environment. These restrictions began with House Bill 1467, signed by...
WCTV
TMH making ‘significant progress’ following cybersecurity incident, accepting more EMS patients
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A week after a cybersecurity incident forced Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare offline, the hospital says it is making “significant progress” in returning to normal. In a 4 p.m. update Thursday, the hospital said a team continues to work “nonstop to bring systems back online safely...
Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage
An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
EMS upgrades on the way for Gadsden County
Gadsden County EMS is looking to the future with several upgrades.
ecbpublishing.com
County readies to begin redistricting
A once every 10-year process that examines the county’s political districts with an eye toward judging their fairness, and redrawing them if necessary to make them more equal and proportionate, is about to begin. Attorneys Heather Encinosa and Evan Rosenthal, county attorney and assistant county attorney, respectively, informed the...
Local leaders push to restore Amtrak service to Big Bend
Right now, there is a renewed push to get passenger rail back to the Big Bend. There are some challenges to overcome before that can happen.
UPDATE: Accidents on Interstate 10 in Leon County cleared
Traffic flow on Interstate 10 westbound Friday evening was altered because of multiple accidents.
WALB 10
Lowndes High announces S.T.A.R. student and teacher of the year
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School is naming its S.T.A.R. student and teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. The S.T.A.R., Student Teacher Achievement Recognition Program, honors graduating high school seniors who have the highest score on the SAT and are in the top 10 percent, or top 10 students of their class — based on grade point average.
valdostacity.com
Valdosta Police Department's Officer Alberto Castellanos awarded Officer of the Year
Valdosta Police Department's Officer Alberto Castellanos was honored as the 2022 Rotary Club Officer of the Year at the 16th Annual Rotary Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He joined the Valdosta Police Department three years ago, where he is a patrol officer in the Patrol Bureau....
Community members upset due to loss of CVS on Southside of Tallahassee
This pharmacy sits in the heart of the Southside of Tallahassee where many people can walk to receive their medication.
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers respond to DeSantis’ efforts to do away with DEI
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to defund diversity programs at the state’s public colleges and universities. DeSantis proposed cutting funding for all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs along with critical race theory teachings that are supported by state dollars. When DeSantis’ administration asked public colleges and universities...
City creating new ordinance for vacant properties
City leaders voted Wednesday night to create a new ordinance to help register vacant properties around the city which can decrease community blight and crime.
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch Raises $62K in First Month of Campaign
The re-election campaign of Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch is reporting that the campaign collected a total of $62,815 in contributions from over 200 donors in the first month of fundraising. During Welch’s initial run for office in 2020, Welch raised $56,056 with approximately $20,000 collected in the first month...
WCTV
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one week ago, a cybersecurity issue paralyzed Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, forcing many non-emergency procedures to be canceled, and roughly 90 percent of ambulances to be diverted to a different hospital. While THM representatives have remained tight-lipped on the issue, public concern is mounting. WCTV has...
Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments, Including Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments: one to the Hamilton County Court and one to the Hillsborough County Court. Jamie Tyndal, of Jasper, to serve as a judge on the Hamilton County Court. Tyndal has been the owner of the Law Office of Jamie L. Tyndal, P.A....
WCTV
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
Post-Searchlight
Roy Matthews and Bainbridge Church assist communities in Guatemala Mission Trip
In the Bible, 1 Peter 4:10 reads “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others”. For many Christians near and far, that verse can be lived out in many different ways. It can mean helping a friend, helping someone in need or even making an impact on an entire community. For 410 Bridge and Roy Matthews, they live out this verse most recently through their mission trip to Guatemala.
WCTV
Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month. The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred. Many customers were hearing the...
WCTV
Tallahassee Highland Games returns to Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Preparations are officially underway as the Highland Games make their return to Tallahassee. For the first time in over ten years, the Highland Games is gracing the grounds of the Apalachee Regional Park, offering many activities to those attending. Organizers said that they expect around 10,000 people...
Comments / 0