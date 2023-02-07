In the Bible, 1 Peter 4:10 reads “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others”. For many Christians near and far, that verse can be lived out in many different ways. It can mean helping a friend, helping someone in need or even making an impact on an entire community. For 410 Bridge and Roy Matthews, they live out this verse most recently through their mission trip to Guatemala.

BAINBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO