Jefferson County, FL

thefamuanonline.com

Local teachers respond to book bans, classroom censorship

An ongoing series of restrictions placed on public education in Florida over the past year. have begun making their way into Leon County’s public schools, and some local teachers. have been struggling to adapt to a rapidly changing classroom environment. These restrictions began with House Bill 1467, signed by...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage

An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

County readies to begin redistricting

A once every 10-year process that examines the county’s political districts with an eye toward judging their fairness, and redrawing them if necessary to make them more equal and proportionate, is about to begin. Attorneys Heather Encinosa and Evan Rosenthal, county attorney and assistant county attorney, respectively, informed the...
WALB 10

Lowndes High announces S.T.A.R. student and teacher of the year

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School is naming its S.T.A.R. student and teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. The S.T.A.R., Student Teacher Achievement Recognition Program, honors graduating high school seniors who have the highest score on the SAT and are in the top 10 percent, or top 10 students of their class — based on grade point average.
VALDOSTA, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers respond to DeSantis’ efforts to do away with DEI

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to defund diversity programs at the state’s public colleges and universities. DeSantis proposed cutting funding for all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs along with critical race theory teachings that are supported by state dollars. When DeSantis’ administration asked public colleges and universities...
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseereports.com

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch Raises $62K in First Month of Campaign

The re-election campaign of Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch is reporting that the campaign collected a total of $62,815 in contributions from over 200 donors in the first month of fundraising. During Welch’s initial run for office in 2020, Welch raised $56,056 with approximately $20,000 collected in the first month...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one week ago, a cybersecurity issue paralyzed Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, forcing many non-emergency procedures to be canceled, and roughly 90 percent of ambulances to be diverted to a different hospital. While THM representatives have remained tight-lipped on the issue, public concern is mounting. WCTV has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Roy Matthews and Bainbridge Church assist communities in Guatemala Mission Trip

In the Bible, 1 Peter 4:10 reads “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others”. For many Christians near and far, that verse can be lived out in many different ways. It can mean helping a friend, helping someone in need or even making an impact on an entire community. For 410 Bridge and Roy Matthews, they live out this verse most recently through their mission trip to Guatemala.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month. The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred. Many customers were hearing the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Highland Games returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Preparations are officially underway as the Highland Games make their return to Tallahassee. For the first time in over ten years, the Highland Games is gracing the grounds of the Apalachee Regional Park, offering many activities to those attending. Organizers said that they expect around 10,000 people...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

