Tampa, FL

mynews13.com

Adventure Island to open new splash area Shaka-Laka Shores this spring

TAMPA, Fla. — Adventure Island is adding a new interactive splash area for kids. The water park will debut a new splash and play zone in late March. The kid-friendly area will feature 25 play elements and interactive aquatic components. Shaka-Laka Shores, a splash and play zone, will open...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Bradenton restaurant owner believes robots are the future for industry

BRADENTON, Fla. — The owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside in Bradenton who recently got his second robot to wheel out food believes automation is the future for the restaurant industry which continues to face labor shortages. "I truly believe that you're going to see more and...
BRADENTON, FL
mynews13.com

Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Some Super Bowl snacks see a price increase

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are less than 24 hours away from kickoff for the Super Bowl but inflation is encroaching on the fun this year causing prices to go up on some of your favorite snacks. That means you can expect places selling wings and other snacks for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time

SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
SARASOTA, FL
mynews13.com

Downtown St. Petersburg revs up for Grand Prix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s that time of year again when the downtown St. Pete waterfront is being transformed into a race track. Preparations are underway for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. A kick-off event was held Thursday to get ready for the Grand Prix weekend,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
mynews13.com

USF ice hockey continues to evolve

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — When USF hockey hits the ice, it’s always intense. President Dylan Hultberg said you can expect to see players bringing their all. “It’s very competitive, we play other teams in Florida: FAU, UCF, UT, Miami, and really it’s all-out all the time,” he said.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

