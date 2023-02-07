ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

SCDNR provides update on missing hunter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26. SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies. The...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville brothers plead guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers from Whiteville have pleaded guilty to taking part in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Joseph W. Floyd, IV, and William F. Floyd, Jr., each pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle for conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities in connection with a multi-year scheme operated under the guise of a purported investment program.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Officials identify man found dead in Columbus County house fire

Mable Munn was the first female Black firefighter in Columbus County. The Giblem Lodge was built in 1871 on Princess Street. It became Wilmington's first African American Masonic Lodge. Local film “Remember Yesterday” to begin streaming on Prime Video and other channels. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Local...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport: Dosher Cutoff Road to close for a week

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is continuing its utility work along N.C. Highway 211 and plans to close a Southport road in the coming weeks as the expansion project progresses. Josh Pratt, an NCDOT resident engineer overseeing project administration of the 211 expansion, said crews are finding and relocating...
SOUTHPORT, NC
beckersasc.com

McLeod Health opens medical office building housing orthopedics, cardiology

McLeod Health has opened a new medical office building on its Seacoast campus in Little River, S.C. The new medical office building will house McLeod Orthopedics Seacoast, McLeod Cardiology Associates and McLeod Cardiac Rehabilitation, providing more space to grow McLeod's orthopedic and cardiology programs. The 20,000-square-foot orthopedics practice will be...
LITTLE RIVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy