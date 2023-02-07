Water rescue ends with man rescued from river in Dayton

Rescue crews in Dayton worked to rescue a person from the Great Miami River.

Our crews on scene reported seeing rescue crews help the man from the rocks and into an ambulance.

Initial reports indicate that at least one person called police to report seeing a man in the river, near the rocks around 12:30 p.m.

Police and rescue crews on scene declined to release details about the incident.

Photos from the scene showed a man standing on the rocks in the middle of the river.

