Dayton, OH

Water rescue ends with man rescued from river in Dayton

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
Rescue crews in Dayton worked to rescue a person from the Great Miami River.

Our crews on scene reported seeing rescue crews help the man from the rocks and into an ambulance.

Initial reports indicate that at least one person called police to report seeing a man in the river, near the rocks around 12:30 p.m.

>> Ohio’s largest public corruption trial delayed for second time due to COVID-19

Police and rescue crews on scene declined to release details about the incident.

Photos from the scene showed a man standing on the rocks in the middle of the river.

We’re working to learn more about the incident.


WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
