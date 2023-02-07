ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio Humane Society hosts weekend adoption event

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Humane Society is hosting its annual Sosy and Sasha’s Touchdown adoption event this weekend. From Friday, Feb. 10 to 12, at 4804 Fredericksburg Road, cats, and kittens will be available to adopt on the spot, with adoption fees waived. The event will...
Upworthy

Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs—it's free for people with disabilities

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2022. It has since been updated. Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started searching for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
US105

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
flicksandfood.com

Need a Fun Place to go in San Antonio on Valentine’s Day

Need a Fun Place to Enjoy Valentine’s Day in San Antonio. Looking for a fun place to do something different on V-Day? Whether you want to dance to live music, sit out under the stars playing Valentine Trivia with cocktail in hand or munching on Valentine’s Day themed cookies you have many options in San Antonio. Maybe you want to do dinner out or sip on exotic tiki cocktails or even take part in a Charcuterie Class. The romance and fun is endless!
KSAT 12

Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
