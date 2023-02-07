ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats

By Patty Wetli
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Bid To Landmark Promontory Point Has To Clear the Park District First. Should Supporters Be Worried?

Promontory Point’s road to Chicago landmark status hit a bit of a speed bump Thursday. The peninsula, which juts out into Lake Michigan between 54th and 56th streets, has already been accepted for preliminary landmark determination. At Thursday’s meeting of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks, the Department of Planning and Development reported its findings that the proposed landmark designation for the Point meets its threshold.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois

★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
wjol.com

Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman

The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
LEMONT, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Forums Get Tense

Officials are probing Paul Vallas’ residency, as his Chicago mayoral campaign tries to explain why his suburban Palos Heights home was claimed on his taxes as his primary residence. Vallas claims he actually lives in a rented second-floor apartment in Bridgeport. Meanwhile, things get contentious at mayoral candidate forums...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Activists Renew Calls For Cook County Forest Preserves To Free Rocky the Coyote

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, animal rights advocates are asking the Cook County Forest Preserve District to have a heart and release “Rocky” the coyote. Rocky — the name given to the coyote by activists — has been living in an enclosure at River Trail Nature Center since 2018. He became the subject of controversy in early 2022 when activists observed him “stress pacing.” They began petitioning for him to be transferred to an animal sanctuary in Colorado.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Upworthy

Famous Chicago hot dog stand brings together local restaurants to help feed migrants

It takes a big heart and a lot of compassion to care about people. Ari Levy and other co-owers of the famous Chicago hot dog stand The Weiner's Circle sure have that. Just after Christmas last year, when the outlet's owners saw a tweet from the Texas Governor that 1500 asylum-seeking migrants would arrive in the Windy City, they decided to help them out. The city was having sub-zero temperatures around that time, as reported by PEOPLE. The company was quick to get more information about these migrants. They wrote on Twitter, "Can anyone tell us where these poor migrants ended up in Chicago? We'd like to feed them."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Feb. 9, 2023 - Full Show

Paul Vallas is a front-runner to be mayor of Chicago, but does he actually live in the city? We have exclusive new details. The fiscal crisis in Cook County's south suburbs. And a local reverend turned published author.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy