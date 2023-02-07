South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats

Read full article on original website
Cook County Assessor’s Office Closes Probe of Vallas’ Tax Break at Palos Heights Home
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, properly claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence, entitling him to tax breaks, according to the results of a brief probe by the Cook County Assessor’s Office announced Friday. Vallas, who has...
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 1,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Bid To Landmark Promontory Point Has To Clear the Park District First. Should Supporters Be Worried?
Promontory Point’s road to Chicago landmark status hit a bit of a speed bump Thursday. The peninsula, which juts out into Lake Michigan between 54th and 56th streets, has already been accepted for preliminary landmark determination. At Thursday’s meeting of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks, the Department of Planning and Development reported its findings that the proposed landmark designation for the Point meets its threshold.
Vallas Faces Questions About Whether He Lives in Chicago as Officials Launch Probe of Tax Breaks
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, has claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence since 2009, according to documents obtained by WTTW News that raise questions about whether he is qualified to lead Chicago. Vallas, who has been registered...
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
aroundthetownchicago.com
Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois
★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
wjol.com
Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman
The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Forums Get Tense
Officials are probing Paul Vallas’ residency, as his Chicago mayoral campaign tries to explain why his suburban Palos Heights home was claimed on his taxes as his primary residence. Vallas claims he actually lives in a rented second-floor apartment in Bridgeport. Meanwhile, things get contentious at mayoral candidate forums...
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Activists Renew Calls For Cook County Forest Preserves To Free Rocky the Coyote
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, animal rights advocates are asking the Cook County Forest Preserve District to have a heart and release “Rocky” the coyote. Rocky — the name given to the coyote by activists — has been living in an enclosure at River Trail Nature Center since 2018. He became the subject of controversy in early 2022 when activists observed him “stress pacing.” They began petitioning for him to be transferred to an animal sanctuary in Colorado.
Political Fund Created by Lightfoot’s Allies Used Cash from City Contractors to Attack Johnson
A political action committee created by close allies of Mayor Lori Lightfoot to boost her bid for reelection — fueled with cash from firms doing business with the city of Chicago — entered the political fray on Tuesday with an advertisement attacking Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. The...
Upworthy
Famous Chicago hot dog stand brings together local restaurants to help feed migrants
It takes a big heart and a lot of compassion to care about people. Ari Levy and other co-owers of the famous Chicago hot dog stand The Weiner's Circle sure have that. Just after Christmas last year, when the outlet's owners saw a tweet from the Texas Governor that 1500 asylum-seeking migrants would arrive in the Windy City, they decided to help them out. The city was having sub-zero temperatures around that time, as reported by PEOPLE. The company was quick to get more information about these migrants. They wrote on Twitter, "Can anyone tell us where these poor migrants ended up in Chicago? We'd like to feed them."
Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
Feb. 9, 2023 - Full Show
Paul Vallas is a front-runner to be mayor of Chicago, but does he actually live in the city? We have exclusive new details. The fiscal crisis in Cook County's south suburbs. And a local reverend turned published author.
Cause, Manner of Death Released for Peter Salvino, Doctoral Student Found Dead in Lake Michigan
The cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Northwest doctoral student who was found dead in Lake Michigan late last year was released Wednesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office listed Peter Salvino's cause of death as "drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor." The manner of death was ruled an accident.
