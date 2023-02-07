Read full article on original website
All lanes reopen after semi jacknifes on US-31 in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, Mich — Police in Norton Shores say the driver of a semi truck was not injured when the they lost control and hit a guardrail. The crash happened Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. on Southbound US-31 at Airline Road in Norton Shores. We're told the left lane...
Major road reconstruction project to begin in Portage this spring
PORTAGE, MI — A two-mile stretch of a busy Portage road will begin to undergo major road reconstruction this spring as part of a $3.8 million project. Work is expected to begin in May on Shaver Road, from the Vanderbilt Avenue intersection to the north to the city limits to the south, with project completion anticipated for summer of 2024.
County tells mobile home park owner to fix sewage leaks
Residents at a Battle Creek-area mobile home park say raw sewage has been leaking into their yards and backed up into bathrooms. They blame months of neglect from the property owner.
Barry Co. road closed after truck spills gallons of fuel
A road in Barry County was closed Thursday morning for a crash that caused a fuel spill, Michigan State Police said.
Driver crashes into BIGGBY COFFEE on Westnedge in Portage, causing quite a stir
PORTAGE, Mich. — A vehicle drove into the front of BIGGBY COFFEE on South Westnedge Avenue early Thursday morning, causing a stir. The driver's foot slipped off of the brake and onto the accelerator, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The damage was covered up upon News...
Where is Bill?
Our second leg of the journey took us south. When we landed the temperature was 75 degrees with a fresh easterly breeze coming off the ocean. This is one of four cruise ships that was parked in the harbor when we arrived at our hotel. All four of them departed before sunset.
Jackknifed semi-truck restricts southbound US-31
A crash and fuel spill closed a lane of US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic.
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Kids’ Corner in South Haven set to be demolished, fundraising ongoing
South Haven is replacing a decades-old playground.
Crews respond to second fire at Dutch Village in Holland
Crews were spotted putting out flames early Tuesday morning. The Dutch Village had another barn fire in June 2022.
Settlement Agreements Regarding the ADA
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 9, 2023) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan has reached five settlement agreements with the following cities to resolve findings of violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):. The City of Bangor. The City of Dowagiac. The...
Family spends thousands on dog health issues
A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
GRPD: hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat determined to be fruit
Trinity Health St. Mary’s Hospital was in lockdown after a bomb threat on Thursday. A person set down a bag and said there was a bomb in it at 9:58 p.m.
Lawton fire destroys 2-story home
A fire at 305 Bitely, Lawton, Sunday, Jan. 29, destroyed this two-story home, according to Lawton Fire Department Chief Kevin Cook. Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 4:45 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters brought the blaze under control approximately an hour later. The fire remains under investigation, according to Cook. A homeowner sought his own treatment for smoke inhalation at a local hospital, according to Cook. Also assisting at the scene were members of the Lawton Police Department, Lawton Quick Response Team, and Van Buren Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS).
Ottawa County leaders to tour Consumers Campbell power plant before shutdown
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Ahead of the shutdown of the Consumers Energy’s J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant, Ottawa County leaders plan to tour the facility as they look forward to the future of the land currently housing the power plant. Members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners...
Former Trinity Health Grand Haven accounting manager accused of embezzling $2,000,000
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven police believe a 60-year-old woman who used to manage finances at Trinity Health Grand Haven embezzled more than $2,000,000 from the organization. In December 2022, detectives with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety started looking into some irregularities in financial controls at...
Homeowner found dead in White Cloud house fire
One person was found dead after a house fire in White Cloud Saturday afternoon.
Holland Police Log February 8-9, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Shots fired at house in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Georgetown Township. No one was injured, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded around 9:05 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired on City View Drive near Creek Ridge Drive....
