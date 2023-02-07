ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

WOOD

Where is Bill?

Our second leg of the journey took us south. When we landed the temperature was 75 degrees with a fresh easterly breeze coming off the ocean. This is one of four cruise ships that was parked in the harbor when we arrived at our hotel. All four of them departed before sunset.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
98.7 WFGR

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Settlement Agreements Regarding the ADA

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 9, 2023) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan has reached five settlement agreements with the following cities to resolve findings of violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):. The City of Bangor. The City of Dowagiac. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Family spends thousands on dog health issues

A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lawton fire destroys 2-story home

A fire at 305 Bitely, Lawton, Sunday, Jan. 29, destroyed this two-story home, according to Lawton Fire Department Chief Kevin Cook. Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 4:45 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters brought the blaze under control approximately an hour later. The fire remains under investigation, according to Cook. A homeowner sought his own treatment for smoke inhalation at a local hospital, according to Cook. Also assisting at the scene were members of the Lawton Police Department, Lawton Quick Response Team, and Van Buren Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS).
LAWTON, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log February 8-9, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Shots fired at house in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Georgetown Township. No one was injured, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded around 9:05 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired on City View Drive near Creek Ridge Drive....
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

