Possible Option for Lifetime Fishing License in Wisconsin
(Madison, WI) — There could soon be an option for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin. State Senator Patrick Testin has a plan that would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again. A lifetime fishing license would cost just under 600 dollars, Testin says that’s what it would cost someone to renew their fishing license for 30 years. There would still be a requirement for certain fish-stamps. Testin’s plan has yet to see a vote at the Capitol.
Sturgeon Season Begins Saturday
(Madison, WI) — It’s time to go sturgeon fishing in Wisconsin. The state’s Department of Natural Resources says sturgeon season opens Saturday. The limits and rules are posted at the DNR’s website. Conservation Police are reminding people that the recent warm weather has likely weakened the ice. They are asking people to be very careful while out fishing this weekend.
Kim J. Owen
Kim J. Owen, 70, of St. Croix Falls WI formerly of Rice Lake, passed away on Sunday, February 5 th. 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 29 th , 1953, to Milan and Lucille Owen. Kim was an...
