(Madison, WI) — There could soon be an option for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin. State Senator Patrick Testin has a plan that would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again. A lifetime fishing license would cost just under 600 dollars, Testin says that’s what it would cost someone to renew their fishing license for 30 years. There would still be a requirement for certain fish-stamps. Testin’s plan has yet to see a vote at the Capitol.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO