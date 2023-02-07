Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Volume One
THE LAST SHOW: Exploring the Long Career of Artist Tiit Raid
Eau Claire artist Tiit Raid was planning a show long before his death last summer at age 81. “Tiit Raid: A Retrospective,” which opens at the Pablo Center at the Confluence on Jan. 27, features around 50 of his paintings and drawings from 1956 to 2022. Most artists won’t share their childhood or even young adult work, but Tiit saw a lesson in the progression of his art.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Homeless Count Shows Significant Rise
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are more people living on the streets in Eau Claire. The Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council released the results of its homeless count last night. The WDEOC says there are 30 homeless people in Eau Claire. That’s up from 26 last January and just seven homeless people in January of 2021. No one is saying why there are so many more homeless people now than two years ago. Advocates say the count shows the need for more homeless resources.
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
WEAU-TV 13
Longfellow Elementary School Instructional Coach receives Golden Apple award
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The purpose of the Golden Apple award is to recognize those who provide exceptional service in the Eau Claire Area School District. At Longfellow Elementary School, it was an opportunity to honor an educator for her more than three decades working with staff, children, and their families.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Arsonist Sentenced to 15 Years Prison
(Eau Claire, WI) — It’s 15 years behind bars for the Eau Claire man who set a house on fire with seven people inside. A judge handed Thomas Hicks his sentence yesterday. He pleaded guilty to lighting his house on fire back in January of 2022 because his wife accused him of cheating. Hicks says he left the house without waking anyone else up. All seven people were able to make it out alive, the fire gutted the home.
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
wwisradio.com
February Meeting of the City of Black River Falls Common Council to be Held Tonight
The February meeting of the City of Black River Falls’ Common Council is tonight. The Council will hear reports from the Plan and Utility Commissions, and take action on several items including the replacement of a Street Department’s dump box truck and a Memorandum of Understanding between the City and the Black River Falls Professional EMT Association amending 2023 wages. A resolution addressing noise issues at the county’s animal shelter will also be considered. Members will meet in closed session to deliberate the sale of public property on North Water Street. The meeting starts at 6:00 in Black River Falls City Hall.
wwisradio.com
Kim J. Owen
Kim J. Owen, 70, of St. Croix Falls WI formerly of Rice Lake, passed away on Sunday, February 5 th. 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 29 th , 1953, to Milan and Lucille Owen. Kim was an...
KARE
Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
WEAU-TV 13
Small plane damaged by fire at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a small plane fire at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a Piper Cherokee 180 airplane on fire near one of the airport’s hangers. ECFD...
wwisradio.com
Michael Wayne Ives
Michael Wayne Ives, 74, of Whitehall, passed away on February 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by. He was born on November 6, 1948 to Carl and Grace (Strauch) Ives. He grew up on the family farm just. outside of Osseo. He graduated from Osseo High School in 1966 and...
River Falls Journal
Medical Center opens in New Richmond
In 2017 the St. Croix Crossing bridge opened connecting Stillwater, Minnesota, with New Richmond. With that connection came an avalanche of new opportunities. The New Richmond Medical Center broke ground in May 2022 and is the latest in a series of new professions and commercial developments in the city to expand access for residents and surrounding communities, in this case, to health care related services.
wiproud.com
House fire in Eau Claire under investigation
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A fire broke out at a home on Main Street in Eau Claire yesterday morning. The Eau Claire Fire Department says at around 5:30, crews arrived and found smoke coming out of the floor and walls between the basement and first floor. The fire...
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
WEAU-TV 13
Bond set for teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another is scheduled for arraignment and had his bond set during an initial appearance in court Wednesday. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two...
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
drydenwire.com
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
This Wisconsin City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, LA, and Chicago often get all the attention when it comes to cool places in the United States but some of the country's best small towns offer their own set of unique experiences.
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man sentenced in arson case
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with arson after setting his home on fire is sentenced. A sentencing hearing was held Feb. 6, 2023. Court records show 42-year-old Thomas Hicks of Eau Claire is sentenced by the court for counts eight through 14: five years initial confinement with five years extended supervision on each count, concurrent to each other and count 15 and consecutive to a Lincoln County case. Count 15: 15 years initial confinement with 10 years extended supervision concurrent to counts eight through 14 and consecutive to a Lincoln County case.
Comments / 0