Phase 2 Study of ART0380 Plus Gemcitabine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancers Begins
A new study investigation ART0380 and gemcitabine for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer has begun. A phase 2 study of ART0380 in combination with gemcitabine for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer has been initiated (NCT04657068).1. ART0380 is a potential best-in-class oral, highly potent, and selective ATR...
Cholangiocarcinoma Awareness Day: Advances in Frontline and Later BTC Therapies
In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Nathan Bahary, MD, PhD, discussed adapting to new therapy options and what the future holds for improving care for patients with cholangiocarcinoma. The biliary tract cancer (BTC) setting has seen expanding treatment options thanks to the approvals of therapies that offer new mechanisms...
Availability of FDA-Approved Dual-Stain Triage Test Expands for Cervical Cancer Screenings
CINtec PLUS Cytology is the only dual-stain triage test to be offered by BioReference Health LLC for patients with a high-risk human papillomavirus result. The FDA first and only dual-stain triage test, CINtec PLUS Cytology, will now be offered by BioReference Health LLC for patients with a high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) result.1.
Key Updates in the Changing NSCLC Treatment Landscape
In the third interview of this series, Edward B. Garon, MD, reviews the treatment landscape in non–small cell lung cancer, with a focus on immunotherapy and the recent approval of tremelimumab in combination with durvalumab and platinum-based chemotherapy. Amidst the growing treatment landscape in non–small cell lung cancer, one...
Exploring the Current Treatment Landscape of Ovarian Cancer
John Diaz, MD, discusses some of the targeted therapies that are showing promise for patients with ovarian cancer. John Diaz, MD, the chief of Gynecologic Oncology, lead physician for Clinical Trials in Gynecologic Oncology at MCI, and chief of the Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, Baptist Health South Florida, discusses some of the targeted therapies that are showing promise for patients with ovarian cancer.
Phase 2 KOMET-001 Trial of Ziftomenib Begins Dosing Patients With NPM1-Mutant AML
In phase 1 of the KOMET-001 trial, ziftomenib showed a 30% complete response rate in patients with NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia treated at a dose of 600 mg. This is now the recommended phase 2 dose for the phase 2 portion of the study. About the Phase 2 KOMET-001 Trial.
Evaluating Risk Factors and Treatment for Tumor Lysis Syndrome
During a Targeted Oncology™ Case-Based Roundtable™ event, Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD, PhD, discussed risk factors and treatment options for tumor lysis syndrome. Targeted OncologyTM: Can you discuss the risk assessment of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) and in which cancer types this can occur?. PINILLA-IBARZ: The risk assessment of TLS...
Higher MRD Threshold Could Guide Discontinuation of Myeloma Maintenance
Ben Derman, MD, discussed results from a trial investigating minimal residual disease–guided discontinuation of maintenance therapy in patients with multiple myeloma. Ben Derman, MD, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Chicago Medical Center, discussed results from a trial investigating minimal residual disease (MRD)-guided discontinuation of maintenance therapy in patients with multiple myeloma.
Chemotherapy’s Role Reevaluated in Early-Stage EGFR+ NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology™ Case-Based Roundtable™ event, Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA, discussed the use of adjuvant therapies including chemotherapy and osimertinib in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA (Moderator) Physician-in-Chief, City of Hope Orange County. Vice Physician-in-Chief, City of Hope National...
Frontline Liposomal Irinotecan/NALIRIFOX Improves Survival in mPDAC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Zev A. Wainberg, MD, discussed the rationale behind NAPOLI 3 and how findings from the study will influence the metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma space moving forward. Zev A. Wainberg, MD. In the pivotal phase 3 NAPOLI 3 trial (NCT04083235), the combination of irinotecan liposome...
