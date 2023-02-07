John Diaz, MD, discusses some of the targeted therapies that are showing promise for patients with ovarian cancer. John Diaz, MD, the chief of Gynecologic Oncology, lead physician for Clinical Trials in Gynecologic Oncology at MCI, and chief of the Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, Baptist Health South Florida, discusses some of the targeted therapies that are showing promise for patients with ovarian cancer.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO