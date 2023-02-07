Read full article on original website
Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th
The Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring offers FREE chocolate samples that include candy, donuts, cheesecake & more. All ages are welcome to enjoy this sweet experience. Pick up a passport at any participating location for a chance to win Valentine's basket filled with Quarry Cinema movie tickets, Marnanteli's gift card, chocolates & more.
Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend
Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
TESTIFY Photo Gallery Displayed At Great River Regional Library
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Regional Library will be home to a meaningful photo exhibit. TESTIFY: Americana from Slavery to Today, is an exhibit of art and artifacts from The Diane and Alan Page Collection. Selections from the family's extraordinary collection will be on display at the...
New Homes Planned for Sauk Rapids Development
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two dozen new single-family homes could be built in Sauk Rapids, thanks in part to an incentive program. The developer of Windsor Estates will ask the city council for a Planned Unit Development on Monday night. The request is to complete the 2nd phase of...
An Old Creamery in Randall, MN Has Been Converted into a Quilt Shop
As I was on my way home to Long Prairie this weekend my mom called and asked me if I wanted to go with her to Randall. Not a question I get too often, considering Randall is a pretty small town, and I had no idea what my mom wanted to do there. She explained she needed some fabric for a project and wanted to go to the quilt shop.
How About A Pizza Party? This Central Minnesota Business Turning 40
It's hard to believe that one of my favorite places in Princeton, Minnesota has actually almost been in business for 40 years already. They started with a restaurant and have now added two pizza trucks to bring the pizza to you. WORTH THE DRIVE. The Pizza Barn, if you've never...
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Teacher Sharing Smiles Through Sweet Rolls
An English teacher at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School is serving up smiles through his love of baking. David Blanchard has been teaching at LPGE since 1997 and has been a cornerstone in countless students' English language education. This year, Mr. Blanchard has been baking sweet rolls on Thursday mornings...
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
Sartell/Cathedral Girls Nordic Ski Team Headed To State
The Sartell/Cathedral Nordic Girls Skiing Co-op is headed to the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament after placing second at the Section 8 meet earlier this week in Detroit Lakes. The team, which is comprised of two skiers from Sartell and five from Cathedral (along with two alternates from...
Waite Park Police Investigating Suspicious Death
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Authorities say a Waite Park woman was found dead inside her home Monday morning. Police say they were conducting a welfare check at 320 Park Meadows Drive, and found her dead inside. She's been identified as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. Authorities say based on the preliminary...
Fire Damages Stearns County Home Friday
LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a home just northwest of Watkins on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Watkins and Eden Valley were called to the home in the 14000 block of Kramer Road just before 7:30 p.m. One of the owners, Kayla Donnay...
Sartell Woman Hurt In Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt after crashing a snowmobile over the weekend. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 40,000 block of 125th Avenue in Brockway Township, about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who say...
Durenberger Laid To Rest In Collegeville
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Hundreds gathered at St. John’s Abbey Tuesday morning for the funeral of U.S. Senator Dave Durenberger. Senator Durenberger was born in St. Cloud in 1934 and attended St. John’s Prep school and St. John’s University. He started his political career as Governor Levander’s...
Minnesota Viking Surprises 8-Year-Old With Tickets To The Super Bowl
Devin Dee, an 8-year-old boy from St. Louis Park, is a kid that has overcome incredible obstacles in his life; including having a diagnosis of Oppositional Defiant Disorder, or ODD, that affects the way he reacts to daily situations. Mark says his great, great-nephew is very athletic and has recently...
Why 81 Year Old Man Will Not Stand Trial For 1974 Willmar Murder
It really makes you wonder how they ever solved any murders before DNA testing came to be. Crimes that were committed long ago are being solved since the introduction of DNA testing. People who probably thought they had completely gotten away with a rape, murder, etc. are arrested and tried decades later.
Princeton Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A Princeton woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on Highway 95 near Princeton. An SUV driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton was going north on 74th...
Foley Substitutes Get Pay Bump
FOLEY (WJON News) - Substitute teachers in the Foley school district will get a pay bump. At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board took action to raise substitute teacher pay to make it more equitable with neighboring districts. School officials say they have been struggling to staff enough...
