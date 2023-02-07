ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Couple accused of defrauding over 50 people in tree-trimming scam

This past summer, Brian Williams had a tree in his yard that needed to come down. "I had issues with it. Trying to get it down for insurance purposes because it was dead," he said. Being a tradesman himself, he is usually pretty savvy when it comes to hiring contractors to do work on his house, but when a man came to the door and offered a deep discount because his neighbors were getting their tree trimmed, Williams thought he had stumbled upon a pretty good deal. "There just happened to be a tree trimming service right here. And so, they were doing...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YAHOO!

Larimer County Sheriff's Office seeks suspect in vehicle thefts earlier this week

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they have identified as a suspect in a series of vehicle thefts earlier this week in Fort Collins and Loveland. On Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Rachel Court in unincorporated Larimer County east of Fort Collins, according to a previous news release. Deputies located the red Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen and pursued the driver, who eventually abandoned the vehicle. Then, a white GMC pickup truck was reported stolen in the same area, and deputies found it abandoned. After that, the sheriff's office said, the suspect was last seen riding an REI-brand purple beach cruiser bicycle in the area where the GMC was abandoned.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard

Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer who fell from bridge on life support

A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. Denver weather: Cold and...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Trail guide: After a brutal attack, Debi Hunter Holen reflects on a new normal, finding justice

A splintered board. A tree with blood on it. Her clothes, also bloody. Her bruised body after she was newly admitted to the hospital. Those are some of the photos that Debi Hunter Holen looked at during the November trial for the man who assaulted her on the High Line Canal trail more than two years ago. Last month, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
AURORA, CO
weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial

The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
LONGMONT, CO
K99

This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years

Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Building for the Future: Colorado's Most Endangered Places for 2023

Denver Water never did get to build the Two Forks Dam, a controversial water project that sank more than three decades ago. But vestiges of that plan remain, including the South Platte Hotel, the circa 1913 building that stands near the confluence of the South Platte River and its North Fork, an area owned by Denver Water since 1987. The hotel, a replacement of an 1887 structure that was destroyed by arson, dates from the days when this was a popular summer retreat, on both stagecoach lines and the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy