Read full article on original website
Related
Couple accused of defrauding over 50 people in tree-trimming scam
This past summer, Brian Williams had a tree in his yard that needed to come down. "I had issues with it. Trying to get it down for insurance purposes because it was dead," he said. Being a tradesman himself, he is usually pretty savvy when it comes to hiring contractors to do work on his house, but when a man came to the door and offered a deep discount because his neighbors were getting their tree trimmed, Williams thought he had stumbled upon a pretty good deal. "There just happened to be a tree trimming service right here. And so, they were doing...
YAHOO!
Larimer County Sheriff's Office seeks suspect in vehicle thefts earlier this week
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they have identified as a suspect in a series of vehicle thefts earlier this week in Fort Collins and Loveland. On Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Rachel Court in unincorporated Larimer County east of Fort Collins, according to a previous news release. Deputies located the red Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen and pursued the driver, who eventually abandoned the vehicle. Then, a white GMC pickup truck was reported stolen in the same area, and deputies found it abandoned. After that, the sheriff's office said, the suspect was last seen riding an REI-brand purple beach cruiser bicycle in the area where the GMC was abandoned.
Colorado police find 11-week-old baby covered in drug residue inside vehicle
An 11-week-old infant was found on the floorboard of a vehicle, covered in blankets and drug residue, Colorado police said.
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative pleads guilty to criminal charges after lying about her residence
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat, on Friday pleaded guilty to criminal charges filed after she lied about her place of residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district. Bernett, appearing in court Friday, pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public...
KDVR.com
Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard
Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
Man stabs wife outside Highlands Ranch Target store, sheriff's office says
A woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target store in Highlands Ranch Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
KDVR.com
Officer who fell from bridge on life support
A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. Denver weather: Cold and...
Is This Truly Colorado’s Best City For Valentine’s Day?
With fellow Coloradans getting ready to celebrate the day of love next week, one Colorado city stands above the rest as Colorado's best place for Valentine's Day. Agree?. This is The Best City To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Colorado. Roses are red, violets are blue, and I'm all set for...
sentinelcolorado.com
Trail guide: After a brutal attack, Debi Hunter Holen reflects on a new normal, finding justice
A splintered board. A tree with blood on it. Her clothes, also bloody. Her bruised body after she was newly admitted to the hospital. Those are some of the photos that Debi Hunter Holen looked at during the November trial for the man who assaulted her on the High Line Canal trail more than two years ago. Last month, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of avian flu
Will McDonough said it took two days after potential exposure before his falcon, Vesta, died of avian flu.
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Colorado Town Achieves High Flyer Status as a Colorado Bird City
Bird City Colorado is part of a larger, worldwide conservation program known as Bird City Americas. Through this incredible initiative led by Environment for the Americas, cities in Colorado, Latin America, and the Caribbean have taken measures that massively benefit bird populations. Fort Collins is currently one of three communities...
Police looking for 4 men in attack on RTD platform during rush hour
DENVER — Denver Police are looking for four men who beat and robbed a man exiting a W Line light rail train during the evening rush hour last month. The incident happened Jan. 31 at the Decatur-Federal light rail station in Denver near headquarters for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program
Cannabis with medical radio-frequency identification tag.Photo byDaniel Oberhaus (2015) / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials next week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial
The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Westword
Building for the Future: Colorado's Most Endangered Places for 2023
Denver Water never did get to build the Two Forks Dam, a controversial water project that sank more than three decades ago. But vestiges of that plan remain, including the South Platte Hotel, the circa 1913 building that stands near the confluence of the South Platte River and its North Fork, an area owned by Denver Water since 1987. The hotel, a replacement of an 1887 structure that was destroyed by arson, dates from the days when this was a popular summer retreat, on both stagecoach lines and the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0