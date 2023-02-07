Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Economics Ph.D. student named MTSU’s first Tennessee Doctoral Scholar
MURFREESBORO — When MTSU doctoral student Yolunda Nabors learned that tuition for her fifth and final year of her Ph.D. in Economics program would be fully covered along with a generous stipend, she was in total disbelief. “It was a total surprise!” Nabors said about the email from the...
wgnsradio.com
MTSU spring 2023 Honors Lecture Series features ‘Life Writing’
MURFREESBORO — The Middle Tennessee State University Honors College is presenting its spring lecture series, helping students grow in the area of critical thinking when hearing from faculty and outside experts. “Life Writing,” a concept developed by professor and Honors Associate Dean Philip Phillips, takes place at 3 p.m....
Conservative commentator testifies in front of TN lawmakers on bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly.
Tennessee Tribune
Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
NAACP of TN criticizes Knoxville rep’s bill to remove community police oversight
The Tennessee State Conference NAACP released a statement calling for state lawmakers, the governor and police chiefs to oppose a bill that will abolish the community oversight/civilian review boards in Memphis and Nashville.
ucbjournal.com
Averitt, Chic-Fil-a honored as employers of year
Pictured above – Averitt was the winner of Large Business of the Year. Kent Williams, Barry Blakely, Wayne Spain and Amy New. Cookeville Chamber hosts 2023 annual meeting to honor local businesses, attractions and causes. Cookeville – Two titans of their respective industries were honored by the Cookeville-Putnam County...
wgnsradio.com
Detective Sgt. graduates after 31 years
People cheering on MTSU students during December’s graduation may have wondered why graduate DJ Jackson displayed 1991-2022 on his cap. Jackson attended MTSU from 1991-95 before he left to work, save money and start his 25-year career so far at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to taking classes throughout the years and MTSU’s Prior Learning Assessment Program, Jackson earned his Bachelor of Science degree 31 years later.
fox17.com
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Career Fair is This Saturday at Stewarts Creek High School from 11AM to 1PM
(Rutherford County, TN Schools) More job opportunities await area residents who would like to be a part of the Rutherford County School system…. That was Dr. Andrea Anthony, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources & Student Services. Multiple positions need to be filled and there’s also the availability of sign-on bonuses…...
murfreesboro.com
Nashville Zoo Welcomes Three New Board Members
Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the addition of three new board members for 2023. This brings the total number of Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors to 33. Learn more about each of the new members below. Adam Dretler is a principal in Diversified Trust’s Nashville office where he...
Tennessee teen charged with ‘threatening mass violence at a school’
Social media posts that were said to have threatened the Fayetteville City High School led to the arrest of an 18-year-old.
WSMV
Nashville program saving money for landlords, renters at risk for eviction
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pilot program helping renters who are at risk for eviction has saved renters and landlords more than $600,000 in three months, the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland said Thursday. The Legal Aid Society co-hosted an open house with Conexión Américas, informing...
This Tennessee Hidden Gem Shouldn’t Be So ‘Hidden’…It’s Enormous
I'm not sure when you can apply the term "hidden gem," so I've come up with my own condition. And it's pretty simple. If enough people to whom you've described said "gem" have never heard of it, then I think you can say it's a "hidden gem." And with that, I'll stop using quotation marks.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Fire-Rescue GROWING!
(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Fire-Rescue is adding another class of firefighters to protect the community. In addition to the training here in Murfreesboro, hands-on classes have been completed by many of the new firefighters at the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy on Unionville-Deason Road, just off highway 231-S. The...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
WYSH AM 1380
Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced
(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
wgnsradio.com
Mayor Pleased With Some Developments...NOT With Others!
(MURFREESBORO) Mayor Shane McFarland was on the WGNS' Action Line broadcast and talked about the three major downtown developments. Each would include a mix of condominiums and apartments, along with office space, retail on the first floor and parking. He sighed and commented on the development where First Methodist Church...
Comments / 0