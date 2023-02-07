ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

MTSU spring 2023 Honors Lecture Series features ‘Life Writing’

MURFREESBORO — The Middle Tennessee State University Honors College is presenting its spring lecture series, helping students grow in the area of critical thinking when hearing from faculty and outside experts. “Life Writing,” a concept developed by professor and Honors Associate Dean Philip Phillips, takes place at 3 p.m....
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Averitt, Chic-Fil-a honored as employers of year

Pictured above – Averitt was the winner of Large Business of the Year. Kent Williams, Barry Blakely, Wayne Spain and Amy New. Cookeville Chamber hosts 2023 annual meeting to honor local businesses, attractions and causes. Cookeville – Two titans of their respective industries were honored by the Cookeville-Putnam County...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Detective Sgt. graduates after 31 years

People cheering on MTSU students during December’s graduation may have wondered why graduate DJ Jackson displayed 1991-2022 on his cap. Jackson attended MTSU from 1991-95 before he left to work, save money and start his 25-year career so far at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to taking classes throughout the years and MTSU’s Prior Learning Assessment Program, Jackson earned his Bachelor of Science degree 31 years later.
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Nashville Zoo Welcomes Three New Board Members

Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the addition of three new board members for 2023. This brings the total number of Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors to 33. Learn more about each of the new members below. Adam Dretler is a principal in Diversified Trust’s Nashville office where he...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Fire-Rescue GROWING!

(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Fire-Rescue is adding another class of firefighters to protect the community. In addition to the training here in Murfreesboro, hands-on classes have been completed by many of the new firefighters at the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy on Unionville-Deason Road, just off highway 231-S. The...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced

(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Mayor Pleased With Some Developments...NOT With Others!

(MURFREESBORO) Mayor Shane McFarland was on the WGNS' Action Line broadcast and talked about the three major downtown developments. Each would include a mix of condominiums and apartments, along with office space, retail on the first floor and parking. He sighed and commented on the development where First Methodist Church...
MURFREESBORO, TN

