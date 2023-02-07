Read full article on original website
‘Massive’ Utah drug trafficking bust involves foreign nationals, says U.S. Dept. of Justice
A federal judge has put the leader of a large, Utah-based drug trafficking organization behind bars, according to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
Utah business owner in jail following narcotics bust
A judge has ruled that a Utah business owner must remain in jail after his legal unsuccessfully pushed for a pre-trial release.
UPDATE: Ivy Circle shooting victim dies, police identify 14-year-old suspect
Two people have been hospitalized after two separate shootings occurred Saturday night, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
SLCPD seeking 14 year-old suspect in Ivy Circle shooting
The SLCPD Homicide squad is asking for the public's help in locating a 14 year old boy accused of shooting and killing a 17 year-old in Salt Lake City Saturday night.
Woman ‘on fire’ taken to University of Utah Burn Center in critical condition
The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a call about a woman on fire in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning, according to SLCFD.
'Troopers will be hunting impaired drivers': UHP preparing for widespread DUI blitz
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol are gearing up for a widespread DUI blitz to be held in conjunction with Super Bowl LVII. While the agency did not previously notify the public, Corporal Quincey Breur with UHP told 2News that "Troopers will be out in every area of the state tonight hunting impaired drivers."
Fight at Heber middle school sends girl to hospital
Law enforcement and EMTs responded to a fight between multiple children at a Wasatch County school. The fight broke out Friday near the Rocky Mountain Middle School lunch room during lunch time. Heber City Police spokesperson Phil Kirk said the fight involved two girls. A parent took one of the...
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
2 men wounded, 1 critically, in separate SLC shootings Saturday night
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight, one which left a victim fighting for his life in extremely critical condition. The first investigation started at 8:19 p.m. Saturday night when SLC911 received a call...
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
Utah truck driver allegedly rapes girlfriend after she says she’s leaving him
A man in his late twenties was arrested on Jan. 25 for allegedly raping and assaulting his girlfriend after she told him she was leaving him, according to probable cause documents.
Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police, especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, domestic violence, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says
SALT LAKE CITY — A video circulating Instagram and Twitter shows what appears to be a woman running in Salt Lake City, engulfed in flames. The source of the video told KSL that it was taken near 300 South and 300 West. Dan Walker of Salt Lake City Fire...
2 arrested after ‘suspicious activity’ leads to recovery of gun, illegal drugs: SLCPD
Reports of "suspicious activity" has led to the arrest of two individuals after police recovered dangerous weapons and illegal drugs in their possession on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Man allegedly stabs someone over owed drug money in West Valley
A man was arrested Wednesday on charges of allegedly stabbing someone who owed him money for marijuana.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Salt Lake City
A man reportedly robbed a bank in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and was arrested by police shortly after that.
Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
U.S. Postal Service offers reward of up to $50K after employee robbed in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who robbed a Postal Service employee. The suspect pictured is believed to be the robber,...
