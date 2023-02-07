Read full article on original website
Camden County Silver Advisory canceled after man found safe
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: The Camden County Sheriff's Department reported Sunday night that the man had been found safe. ORIGINAL: The Camden County Sheriff's Department issued an endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident, which occurred at 3:44 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West View, Climax Springs. The department is searching The post Camden County Silver Advisory canceled after man found safe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
KCK man seriously injured in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was seriously injured Friday night in a crash in Cass County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Missouri Highway 291, north of Wild Horse Parkway. The 22-year-old man was transported to a...
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
KMZU
Driver injured in Ray County rollover
RAY COUNTY, MO - A rollover accident Saturday morning injured the driver, from Excelsior Springs. Highway Patrol says serious injuries were incurred by Donald Vassmer, 38, whose car reportedly ran off 88th west of Route O, after failure to negotiate a curve, and overturned. He was not listed as wearing...
Pedestrian injured after being struck by car in Cass County
A Kansas City, Kansas pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Missouri Route 291, north of Wild Horse Parkway.
KCTV 5
Two men arrested after shots fired in Mission
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - On Sunday, around 9:30 a.m., Mission Police officers responded to shots being fired on the 5400 block of Russell Street in Mission, Kansas. Nicholas McPheron of Kansas City, Missouri, and Robert Velock of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, were arrested and booked into Johnson County Jail on a charge of premeditated murder in the first degree.
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One dead in overnight crash near Paseo
Kansas City police said a person is dead after an overnight crash that occurred Saturday morning.
Missouri semi driver dies after I-70 semi crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 6a.m. Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Anthony D. Meunier, 39, Oak Grove, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Rout M exit. The semi struck a 2018...
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
KCTV 5
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died from life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Kansas City. Officers responded to a crash around 4 a.m. on I-70 heading eastbound, west of The Paseo. The investigation revealed that a man driving a white Honda HR-V was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger driving fast. The driver of the Challenger then exited their vehicle and entered another vehicle to flee the scene.
kmmo.com
OAK GROVE MAN KILLED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH
An Oak Grove man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 60-year-old John Cullett stopped in traffic due to a previous crash, which caused a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Anthony Meunier to crash into Cullett’s vehicle. Meunier was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Lafayette County Sheriff deputy.
1 dead in fatal crash between tractor-trailers on I-70 in Lafayette County
An Oak Grove man died in a crash Wednesday morning between two tractor-trailer trucks in Lafayette County, Mo.
Sedalia police attempting to ID theft, fraud suspects possibly from Kansas City area
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two people in connection to a theft and fraud investigation.
kttn.com
Man from Kearny arrested after high-speed chase on Interstate 35 near Cameron
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man on February 8th after a vehicle pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reportedly attempted to stop the sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 southbound near Cameron for traffic charges, but the driver refused to stop. The SUV allegedly...
WIBW
One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
excelsiorcitizen.com
Excelsior Springs Police, Fire, EMS, And Sheriffs’ Reports For February 9, 2023
Police blotter, Fire Calls, and EMS Runs for Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as Clay County Sheriff, Ray County Sheriff, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, reports for February 9, 2023. Remember, all parties are innocent until proven guilty. Excelsior Springs Police Adult Arrest Report. Excelsior Springs Fire & EMS Runs.
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
kshb.com
Schools out! Districts cancel school Wednesday for Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday's going to be really fun day in Kansas City, and the kids are going to be invited. It's the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade. The North Kansas City School District, the largest district on the Missouri side of the metro, announced Sunday after the game they would cancel classes on Wednesday.
