Johnson County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camden County Silver Advisory canceled after man found safe

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: The Camden County Sheriff's Department reported Sunday night that the man had been found safe. ORIGINAL: The Camden County Sheriff's Department issued an endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident, which occurred at 3:44 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West View, Climax Springs. The department is searching The post Camden County Silver Advisory canceled after man found safe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK man seriously injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was seriously injured Friday night in a crash in Cass County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Missouri Highway 291, north of Wild Horse Parkway. The 22-year-old man was transported to a...
CASS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Driver injured in Ray County rollover

RAY COUNTY, MO - A rollover accident Saturday morning injured the driver, from Excelsior Springs. Highway Patrol says serious injuries were incurred by Donald Vassmer, 38, whose car reportedly ran off 88th west of Route O, after failure to negotiate a curve, and overturned. He was not listed as wearing...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Two men arrested after shots fired in Mission

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - On Sunday, around 9:30 a.m., Mission Police officers responded to shots being fired on the 5400 block of Russell Street in Mission, Kansas. Nicholas McPheron of Kansas City, Missouri, and Robert Velock of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, were arrested and booked into Johnson County Jail on a charge of premeditated murder in the first degree.
MISSION, KS
kchi.com

Four Arrests In The Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE

Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died from life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Kansas City. Officers responded to a crash around 4 a.m. on I-70 heading eastbound, west of The Paseo. The investigation revealed that a man driving a white Honda HR-V was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger driving fast. The driver of the Challenger then exited their vehicle and entered another vehicle to flee the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

OAK GROVE MAN KILLED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH

An Oak Grove man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 60-year-old John Cullett stopped in traffic due to a previous crash, which caused a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Anthony Meunier to crash into Cullett’s vehicle. Meunier was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Lafayette County Sheriff deputy.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
WIBW

One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO

