Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Prattville High’s ‘Spotlight’ Show Choir Receives 1st Runner Up at Jasper Foothills Show
Mr. Patrick McCormick, Ed.S. Spotlight shined at the 2023 Jasper Foothills Show Choir Classic receiving 1ST RUNNER-UP AND BEST VISUALS in the Little Mixed Division. Spotlight travels to the Auburn Show Choir Showdown at Auburn High School in Auburn, Alabama on February 25th! I know Spotlight would love its supporters.
5 unique Mardi Gras events near Montgomery including a Block Party on Commerce Street
From colorful beads to tasty king cakes, Mardi Gras is underway. If you’re looking to celebrate, check out these five festive events happening near Montgomery. Grab your crew and head to downtown Montgomery for the biggest party of the year—the 8th annual Mardi Gras Block Party. Held on Commerce Street after The Honda Battle of the Bands, this celebration is filled with live music, delicious food and more king cake than you can consume.
Alabama man killed in head-on collision Friday night, second driver hospitalized
An Alabama man was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle, head-on crash, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred in Dallas County at approximately 8 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on...
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16/2023-1/31/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
Death investigation underway in Sylacauga following shooting at apartment complex
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Sylacauga after a 34-year-old man who had been shot Sunday died a day after being transported to the hospital. According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers responded to the reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. Upon arrival, officers found Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” […]
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January
The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
Meet Maxwell, PAHS’s Pet for this Week! A Perfect Gentleman
Maxwell is a 7-year-old male German Shepherd/Chow who has already been neutered. He is an owner turn in because his owner can no longer take care of him. Maxwell is a very handsome guy whose brown coat with black markings and highlights is just gorgeous. He weighs 39 pounds so he is a medium sized adult dog. Maxwell is a perfect gentleman who is leash trained and house trained. He would be good with children; and if you have another dog, you should bring your dog out to meet Maxwell to see how they get along. He is not a high energy dog but he is active and playful. Maxwell is sweet and friendly; and he can’t wait to be somebody’s new best friend! He is a magnificent guy who deserves the best home ever!
Single-car crash claims life of Selma man
A 32-year-old Selma died in a single-car crash early Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, was fatally injured at approximately 12:01 a.m. Monday when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned in a creek. Johnson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking at what is left of his home after a fire, Peter Cova finds it hard to believe how fast it all happened. “I was cooking dinner, started the stove, and the fire erupted out in the kitchen,” he said. Within a few minutes, smoke filled his home.
Unlike in Memphis, Montgomery police fight release of brutal bodycam footage
Despite a court ruling suggesting that Montgomery police used excessive force, and despite the family’s call for the body camera footage to be made public, the four-year-old video of a police dog biting and killing a Black man remains private. A federal judge last week denied immunity for Montgomery...
Prattville man charged with attempted murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged Divonte Stallworth, 29, of Prattville, with attempted murder. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Jan. 27th, around 12:40 p.m., near Marlow Drive. Stallworth reportedly shot the victim at least three times at close range. Stallworth was taken into custody on...
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has found Desman Webster guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of 15-year-old Bryan Powell, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today. On November 13, 2016, Powell was attempting to steal a car in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. The car belonged...
Millbrook Community Players to hold auditions for Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka’
Millbrook’s Community Players Inc. is proud to announce auditions for their Summer 2023 Musical, Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka’. Auditions will be held February 26, 27 and 28 from 6pm – 9pm, at the Millbrook Community Theatre, located at 5720 Main Street, Millbrook, AL 36054. This production requires a large cast of 40 actors and ensemble members. All interested actors, elementary school age and older, are welcome and encouraged to attend. Auditions will include singing and cold readings from the script.
