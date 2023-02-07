Maxwell is a 7-year-old male German Shepherd/Chow who has already been neutered. He is an owner turn in because his owner can no longer take care of him. Maxwell is a very handsome guy whose brown coat with black markings and highlights is just gorgeous. He weighs 39 pounds so he is a medium sized adult dog. Maxwell is a perfect gentleman who is leash trained and house trained. He would be good with children; and if you have another dog, you should bring your dog out to meet Maxwell to see how they get along. He is not a high energy dog but he is active and playful. Maxwell is sweet and friendly; and he can’t wait to be somebody’s new best friend! He is a magnificent guy who deserves the best home ever!

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO