If you've ever driven down by the Twin Cities on I-94, 694 or 494 you know how bad it can get at times. Traffic jams are real and there are times where you just sit there wondering if you will ever move. One other thing you also probably know, that driving alone in your car, can go even slower. Which is why some people will get creative to try and drive in the carpool lane or the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane as they call it now.

BLAINE, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO