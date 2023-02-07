ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Four Local Spellers Advance to State Spelling Bee

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Forty-three 5th through 8th grade central Minnesota students put their spelling skills to the test. The Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee was held Tuesday at Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell. Students competed in either the morning or afternoon session for a chance to move on...
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Stolen License Plate in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1 Minnesota PD Shares A Funny Example to Remind Us It’s Still Illegal

If you've ever driven down by the Twin Cities on I-94, 694 or 494 you know how bad it can get at times. Traffic jams are real and there are times where you just sit there wondering if you will ever move. One other thing you also probably know, that driving alone in your car, can go even slower. Which is why some people will get creative to try and drive in the carpool lane or the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane as they call it now.
BLAINE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

SJU/CSB Wins at Minnesota Newspaper Association

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The Record, the student-run newspaper at St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict brought home a few awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Jacob Gathje is the current Editor-in-Chief. He says the newspaper submitted more than a dozen stories for competitive review. The...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Princeton Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A Princeton woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on Highway 95 near Princeton. An SUV driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton was going north on 74th...
PRINCETON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

2nd Suspect Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The second of three people charged in a Sauk Rapids murder-for-hire case has pleaded guilty to her role in the case. Twenty-six-year-old Katrina Hunt has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane previously pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder after he was found competent to face the charges against him. A third suspect, 51-year-old Maria Foster is due in court on February 15th.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy