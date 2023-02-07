Read full article on original website
KXLY
Nice weekend! But we're tracking snow, wind and rain in the forecast - Kris
We are tracking a strong system moving in late Sunday and Monday. It's going to bring windy weather with a mix of rain and snow.
KXLY
The clouds are moving in, but the warmer than average weather is not moving out -Kris
We are tracking a weakening cold front that will bring an increase in clouds and very light mountain snow to the region on Friday. For early next week, we are also tracking a more significant storm system which will bring windy and wet conditions on Monday.
KXLY
We're not done with the sunny, spring-like weather, but enjoy it while it lasts! - Kris
We are tracking a ridge of high pressure that will gift us one more day of sunshine and above average temperatures. We are also tracking a strong cold front for early next week, bringing the potential for gusty winds and valley snow.
