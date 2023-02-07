Read full article on original website
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
Alleged Dragon Video Claims Footage is From China
It's probably CGI but everybody wants it to be real.
Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid
The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
Someone asked ChatGPT to draw its humanoid form with Dall-E AI and this is the result
ChatGPT has been dominating headlines for weeks, but months before the chatbot launched, the internet was obsessed with another OpenAI project. Dall-E and Dall-E 2 are deep learning models developed by OpenAI that generate digital images based on prompts from users. You’ve probably seen hundreds of AI-generated images in recent months as a result of Dall-E’s popularity, but one user recently decided to combine the two OpenAI models for a unique experiment.
A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection
Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God
OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
Getting Possessed by a Demon Changed Jena Malone’s Life
Jena Malone endures some dark, disturbing, traumatizing stuff in her new movie Consecration. That’s exactly the way she likes it.If you start scrolling now on the actress’s IMDb credits, you might reach the end of the list by tomorrow morning. Malone made her feature film debut when she was 12, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most in-demand—and preternaturally gifted—child actors of the ’90s, in movies like Contact, Hope, and Stepmom. Her résumé runs the gamut from critically acclaimed dramas (Life as a House, Into the Wild) to major blockbusters (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Hunger Games franchise) to...
Scientists Finally Unlock Key to Developing AC, Refrigeration Systems That’ll Enable Human Habitation on Moon!
The boiling of water until it evaporates, vapour sticking to the lid of the vessel and the subsequent cooling down of the vapour as it condenses into liquid water again is a phenomenon that we have all observed in our kitchens. Taken for granted as it is, boiling and condensation...
The Sacred Cenote: The Mysterious Well at the Center of Chichén Itzá
Chichén Itzá is one of the most famous and intriguing ruins of the ancient Mayan civilization, located in the heart of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. At the center of this complex lies a large, round well known as the Sacred Cenote, which holds a special place in the hearts of archaeologists and the public alike. Despite its prominence, the cenote remains shrouded in mystery and continues to be the subject of much speculation and investigation.
Scientists Made a Mind-Bending Discovery About How AI Actually Works
Researchers are starting to unravel one of the biggest mysteries behind the AI language models that power text and image generation tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT. For a while now, machine learning experts and scientists have noticed something strange about large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA: they are inexplicably good at carrying out tasks that they haven’t been specifically trained to perform. It’s a perplexing question, and just one example of how it can be difficult, if not impossible in most cases, to explain how an AI model arrives at its outputs in fine-grained detail.
The Deepest Man-Made Hole On the Planet, the Kola Borehole, Recorded Nightmarish Howls and Sounds of Tormented Screaming
The erstwhile Soviet Union is credited with drilling the deepest hole on the planet which is named the Kola Superdeep Borehole. At an astounding depth of 40,000 feet, the hole which is located near the borders of Russia and Norway is equivalent to Mt. Everest and Mt. Fuji placed one atop the other.
A critically panned Vin Diesel comic book movie rises from the grave in Netflix’s top ten
Sony is possibly the most consistent studio out there for failing to kickstart cinematic universes. Authors of its own destruction with flops like Morbius, one of its many failures has suddenly seen a pulse return to its withering corpse thanks to Netflix. Despite the immensely marketable charisma vacuum of Vin...
The Mysterious Disappearance of the Lost Civilization of Meroe
The Lost Civilization of Meroe, located in present-day Sudan, is one of the most intriguing and mysterious ancient cultures in the world. Despite its rich history and cultural heritage, very little is known about this civilization, which existed from around 800 BCE to 300 CE.
Scientists build real-life "Terminator 2" type robot that can melt into liquid, escape jail, and resolidify
Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong have created a tiny "Terminator 2"- style robot that can melt and resolidify itself on command, allowing it to escape from confined spaces. The scientists embedded microscopic chunks of magnetic neodymium, boron and iron into liquid gallium (a metal with a low melting point) and left it to solidify.
Unsolved: The Mysterious Nubian Meroitic Script Of Kush
In the ancient kingdom of Kush, located in what is now modern-day Sudan, a mysterious script known as Meroitic held a great power. This script was unlike any other in the ancient world, with its complex symbols and strange, unreadable letters. It was said to hold the secrets of the gods, and those who could decipher it would unlock untold riches and knowledge.
When You Become Spiritually Awake, Why Are You Secluded and Alone?
Being human means needing food, shelter, connections. It means going through ups and downs. It means being happy at times, miserable at others. It means needing to socialize but also needing to recharge in solitude.
ChatGPT Is a Bullshit Generator Waging Class War
After a Ph.D in Experimental Particle Physics, Dan McQuillan worked with people learning disabilities & mental health issues, created websites with asylum seekers and worked in both Amnesty International and the NHS. He is now a university lecturer and recently published 'Resisting AI - An Anti-fascist Approach to Artificial Intelligence'
Ancient Indian Temple Carved From Single Rock Keeps Being Credited to Aliens
Or ancient people are being underestimated, that's a possibility.
Professor demonstrates novel control method in aircraft with no tail
A research team at Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), led by Professor David Williams, has for the first time demonstrated the use of a novel control method in an aircraft with no tail. The technology allows an aircraft to be as smooth and sleek as possible, making it safer to fly in dangerous areas where radar scans the sky for sharp edges.
