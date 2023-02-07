ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid

The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
BGR.com

Someone asked ChatGPT to draw its humanoid form with Dall-E AI and this is the result

ChatGPT has been dominating headlines for weeks, but months before the chatbot launched, the internet was obsessed with another OpenAI project. Dall-E and Dall-E 2 are deep learning models developed by OpenAI that generate digital images based on prompts from users. You’ve probably seen hundreds of AI-generated images in recent months as a result of Dall-E’s popularity, but one user recently decided to combine the two OpenAI models for a unique experiment.
wegotthiscovered.com

A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection

Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God

OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
TheDailyBeast

Getting Possessed by a Demon Changed Jena Malone’s Life

Jena Malone endures some dark, disturbing, traumatizing stuff in her new movie Consecration. That’s exactly the way she likes it.If you start scrolling now on the actress’s IMDb credits, you might reach the end of the list by tomorrow morning. Malone made her feature film debut when she was 12, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most in-demand—and preternaturally gifted—child actors of the ’90s, in movies like Contact, Hope, and Stepmom. Her résumé runs the gamut from critically acclaimed dramas (Life as a House, Into the Wild) to major blockbusters (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Hunger Games franchise) to...
Maiya Devi Dahal

The Sacred Cenote: The Mysterious Well at the Center of Chichén Itzá

Chichén Itzá is one of the most famous and intriguing ruins of the ancient Mayan civilization, located in the heart of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. At the center of this complex lies a large, round well known as the Sacred Cenote, which holds a special place in the hearts of archaeologists and the public alike. Despite its prominence, the cenote remains shrouded in mystery and continues to be the subject of much speculation and investigation.
Vice

Scientists Made a Mind-Bending Discovery About How AI Actually Works

Researchers are starting to unravel one of the biggest mysteries behind the AI language models that power text and image generation tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT. For a while now, machine learning experts and scientists have noticed something strange about large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA: they are inexplicably good at carrying out tasks that they haven’t been specifically trained to perform. It’s a perplexing question, and just one example of how it can be difficult, if not impossible in most cases, to explain how an AI model arrives at its outputs in fine-grained detail.
Maiya Devi Dahal

Unsolved: The Mysterious Nubian Meroitic Script Of Kush

In the ancient kingdom of Kush, located in what is now modern-day Sudan, a mysterious script known as Meroitic held a great power. This script was unlike any other in the ancient world, with its complex symbols and strange, unreadable letters. It was said to hold the secrets of the gods, and those who could decipher it would unlock untold riches and knowledge.
Vice

ChatGPT Is a Bullshit Generator Waging Class War

After a Ph.D in Experimental Particle Physics, Dan McQuillan worked with people learning disabilities & mental health issues, created websites with asylum seekers and worked in both Amnesty International and the NHS. He is now a university lecturer and recently published 'Resisting AI - An Anti-fascist Approach to Artificial Intelligence'
techxplore.com

Professor demonstrates novel control method in aircraft with no tail

A research team at Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), led by Professor David Williams, has for the first time demonstrated the use of a novel control method in an aircraft with no tail. The technology allows an aircraft to be as smooth and sleek as possible, making it safer to fly in dangerous areas where radar scans the sky for sharp edges.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy