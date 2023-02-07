Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Disses Billboard Over Top 50 Greatest Rappers List: '[They] Ain't Hip Hop'
Ice Cube has taken issue with Billboard’s Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list, and said that his placement on the list proves the publication “ain’t Hip Hop.”. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the West Coast rap legend while he was leaving Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) this week, and Cube at first didn’t seem to be phased by his ranking as the 18th greatest rapper of all time.
Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
BET
In His Own Words: 50 Cent Tells The Story Of ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin' 20 Years Later
Two decades ago this week, 50 Cent released not only his magnum opus but an album that itself would become the mark of a seismic shift in the evolution of hip-hop between the 1990s and 2000s. Get Rich or Die Tryin', Curtis Jackson III’s official debut LP, was released on...
allhiphop.com
Questlove Addresses Outrage Over Grammys’ Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Exclusions—In Detail
Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, Grandmaster Flash, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Rakim and Queen Latifah were among the 27 artists who took the stage. With such a short amount of time, The Roots drummer had to be selective. Questlove was tasked with curating the Hip-Hop tribute that took place during the 65th Annual...
Method Man’s Wife Tamika Smith: Everything To Know About Their Marriage
Method Man is a member of the Wu-Tang Clan hip hop collective. He won a Grammy in 1996 for his collaboration with Mary J. Blige on ‘I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By’. The star’s acting resume includes roles in ‘Garden State,’ ‘Venom,’...
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
The richest rappers in the U.S.
It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released From Prison, Changing Name To “Bigg Money Blue”
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and is looking for a fresh start in more ways than one, as the 38-year-old plans to change his name to “Bigg Money Blue.” Blue, real name Diamond Smith, was met by his group members Spectacular and Pleasure P upon his Tuesday (Feb. 7) release. They enthusiastically documented the moment via live stream. More from VIBE.comRay J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease Becoming A Supergroup Named RSVPPretty Ricky Member Baby Blue To Serve 20 Months In Federal Prison For PPP Loan FraudBaby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Sentenced To 20...
HipHopDX.com
Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Flesh-n-Bone has some words of advice for Nelly. the viral video of the St. Louis rapper’s odd performance in Australia. Ahead of offering his warning, Flesh-n-Bone revealed that he has embarked on a personal sobriety journey, announcing that he has not had a drink in two months and has stayed away from weed and all other substances for six months.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby’s 4PF Artist Rylo Rodriguez Shocks Fans By Admitting $4K Per Week Lean Habit
Lil Baby’s 4PF signee Rylo Rodriguez admitted to spending four figures on a weekly lean habit last year; the clip has now gone viral and fans are shocked by the admission. Rylo made the revelation in an interview with Awaiz Dawave but this portion of their chat seemed to catch fire on social media this week.
HipHopDX.com
J. Prince Tells ‘Fake Muthafucka’ Offset To ‘Quit Playing Gangsta’ In Brutal Dressing-Down
J. Prince has issued a warning to Offset amid their war of words following TakeOff’s death in the Rap-A-Lot executive’s city of Houston. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), J. Prince called the Migos rapper a “fake muthafucka” and reminded him of their many interactions in the past. The post followed Offset saying he didn’t know J “from a can of paint” after the latter had called him out during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
thesource.com
R&B Singer Lyfe Jennings’s Car Broken Into While He Performed in Oakland
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings was robbed over the weekend. Jennings was performing in Oakland, California, when his belongings went missing. The “Must Be Nice” singer took to Instagram to give details about the robbery. He was at Yoshi’s in Oakland when his car windows were smashed, and the thieves ransacked his car.
hypebeast.com
JAY-Z Sells Controlling Stake in D'USSÉ Cognac for $750 Million USD
JAY-Z‘s legal dispute with Bacardi has come to an end since the music mogul has sold his controlling stake of the D’USSÉ Cognac brand for $750 million USD. Bloomberg reports that the multi-billion dollar lawsuit over his cognac venture has been resolved after months of arbitration and litigation. The settlement was announced in a press release and called for an affiliate to buy out JAY-Z’s 50% stake of the cognac company, leaving Bacardi owning 75.01% of the rest of the business.
TMZ.com
Offset Defends J Prince's Name
Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Mil On Huge 5+ Lb. Chain From Johnny Dang. Lola Brooke Celebrates GloRilla's Grammys Performance, Shocked by Lil Kim Snub. Melle Mel and Scorpio Say Old School Rappers Made Grammys Tribute Iconic. 2:29. Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress. 1:50. Usher, Floyd...
SZA Thee Stallion Sets Off Massive Swoonami Across Social Media, Yams Yammmendously In New York Times Magazine
SZA covers 'New York Times Magazine' after slaying the 2023 Grammys where she set off a massive thirst wave across social media.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Invites Rod Wave to His Super Bowl Executive Suite
Rod Wave was willing to split nearly $1 million with a rapper he barely even likes just to sit in a box at the Super Bowl, but now he may get to enjoy the game with a rapper he likely admires!!!. Rick Ross got wind of Rod Wave's baller budgetary...
Elle
Meet FLO, The R&B Supergroup Group SZA And Kelly Rowland Can't Get Enough Of
When British R&B group FLO were told they’d won the 2023 Brits Rising Star Award in December – the first non-solo act to do so since the award was created 15 years ago – their manager brought some balloons and Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the studio, and they live-streamed the moment for fans on TikTok. It’s natural that the trio – Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma and Jorja Douglas – would want to share the news online.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Laughs Off Jim Jones’ Dipset Mixtape Movement Claims: ‘He Lying’
50 Cent has responded to Jim Jones’ claims that it was Dipset who kicked off the mixtape wave that dominated the streets at the turn of the century, not G-Unit. On Tuesday (February 7), Fif laughed off Jimmy’s words and replied to an Instagram post featuring Jones’ bold claim. “He lying LOL,” the Queens icon wrote with a series of clapping emojis.
