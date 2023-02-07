Read full article on original website
BET
‘You People’ Kiss With Lauren London And Jonah Hill Was Reportedly Fake Thanks To CGI
In the new Netflix film You People, a costar alleges Lauren London and Jonah Hill did not kiss during the wedding scene at the end of the movie. Costar Andrew Schulz shared the information on his podcast The Brilliant Idiots with co-host Charlamagne Tha God and guest Nyla Symone. "There's...
BET
Celebrate Anderson .Paak’s Birthday With These 5 Songs
Happy Birthday, Anderson .Paak! The eight-time Grammy award-winning singer is celebrating his 37th birthday today, Wednesday, Feb. 8, and when it comes to some surefire r&b hits, the artist is well-equipped with a heavy hitter catalog. BET.com has put together a list of five of our favorite Anderson .Paak songs that you should listen to on his special day!
BET
Celebrate Michael B Jordan’s Birthday With These 5 Films
Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan! Today, Thursday, Feb. 9, the multi-talented actor, producer, and philanthropist is celebrating his 36th birthday and we cannot help but celebrate his impressive accomplishments and achievements. Raised in Newark, NJ, Jordan rose to prominence with his breakthrough role as Wallace in the critically acclaimed HBO...
'Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood says Oscars shutout of her film is a 'very loud statement'
If you're wondering why Gina Prince-Bythewood's film "The Woman King" -- which stars Oscar winner Viola Davis and garnered an A+ Cinemascore -- was shut out of the Oscars race this year, you're not alone.
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now
Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Tiffany Haddish Not ‘Concerned’ About What People Think Despite Outcry to Have Her Removed from ‘Girls Trip 2’
Tiffany Haddish had a tough year in 2022 after allegations surfaced that she was engaged in a sexual abuse scandal with fellow comedian Aries Spears, but she didn’t think that there would be such a heavy push to have her not appear on a Girls Trip sequel, which is set to begin production soon.
American Idol Alum Ruben Studdard Reveals the Connection Son Shares with Singer's Late Brother
Ruben Studdard felt it was important to connect his son, born in 2020, with his late brother, who died in 2018 Ruben Studdard keeps his brother's memory close, with the help of his son. Appearing on The Tamron Hall Show Monday, the American Idol alum, 44, opened up about how his son Olivier's name honors the singer's late brother, Kevin, who died at 44 in 2018. "I gave my son my brother's middle name, which is also my father's middle name. I just wanted him to have a connection...
Paul Rudd says Marvel had to 'tone down' his 'Ant-Man 3' fight with Kang: 'I was so beat up that if I had a headshot, you wouldn't be able to tell'
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors told Access Hollywood talked about going toe-to-toe in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
Nick Cannon Brings Son Moroccan To Pet Store Amid Buzz Mariah Carey May Fight For Custody: Photos
Trying to prove something? As rumors swirl Mariah Carey may file for full custody of her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, the comedian proved he still spends time with his eldest tots, sharing a video as he and son Moroccan checked out a local pet store.Though it seemed to just be an errand, Moroccan was in the mood to spend some cash."This is why you don't bring your kids to pet stores, because they want what? Another one..." the actor, 42, said as he turned the scene to his son, who covered his face with his curly locks."No, no,...
Love Is in the Air With Lizzo’s ‘Hard Launch’ of Boyfriend Myke Wright
The Grammy Award-winning singer finally went IG official with her partner.
thesource.com
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper Following Grammys Loss Meltdown: ‘You Were Not My Intended Target’
Chris Brown shared his apology to Robert Glasper on Monday, Feb 6, following his loss to the multi-instrumentalist and Best R&B Album winner the night before. Brown DM’d Glasper on Instagram and shared the screenshot on his Instagram story. “Congratulations my brother .. ” Chris’s message began. “I would...
HipHopDX.com
Questlove Responds To Backlash Over Grammys Hip Hop Tribute
Questlove has responded to critics of the 50th anniversary Hip Hop tribute at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 5). While the performance, which was curated by the Roots drummer, largely drew rave reviews and helped the Grammys earn a three-year viewership high, there were still some fans left wondering why certain artists were left out.
John David Washington Recalls Seeing Dad Denzel Act On Stage For The First Time: ‘It Was Like A Magic Trick’
In the midst of his Broadway debut, John David Washington recalled his first time watching his father, Denzel Washington, act on stage.
Beyoncé Celebrates Historic Grammys Night with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland and More
After winning her 32nd award on Sunday night, Beyoncé now holds the record for most Grammy Award wins by an individual Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards — and celebrated after with some famous friends! The "Cuff It" singer, 41, shared a series of photos from Sunday on her personal website and on Instagram, and gave fans an intimate peek at the ways in which she spent the night that made her the Grammys' most-awarded artist of all time. Several photos included husband JAY-Z, 53, who also has his own place...
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Things to Know About Comedian KevOnStage
Kendrick Fredericks, better known as comedian KevOnStage, is a fantastic example of never letting rejection deter you from a dream. After struggling to get a seat at the table, KevOnStage created his own studio where he employs and highlights rising creatives like himself. For his contributions, KevOnStage earned a nomination...
Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement to Cole Tucker and Shows Off Ring: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'
The High School Musical alum shared her excitement about marrying the baseball player and showed off her sparking, emerald-cut engagement ring in an Instagram post Thursday Vanessa Hudgens is speaking out about her engagement to Cole Tucker — and giving a close-up look at her ring! The High School Musical alum shared her excitement about marrying the baseball player and showed off her sparking, emerald-cut engagement ring in an Instagram post Thursday. "YES. We couldn't be happier 🤍," wrote the couple in a joint Instagram post which comes a week...
Naturi Naughton Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Two Lewis
The 'Queens' star will welcome her second child in 2023.
BET
How Tracey Lee Pivoted From Major Lable Emcee To Sought After Entertainment Lawyer
Tracey Lee, a former Universal Records artist, knows all too well the importance of having a plan after being dropped from a label. Lee's journey in the music industry started with a promising signing to Universal Records under the guidance of Mark Pitts, a storied music industry executive. This led to the release of his debut single "The Theme (It's Party Time)," which spent an impressive thirty-seven weeks on the Billboard Top 100 charts.
