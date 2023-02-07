ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New baby Clydesdales born at Anheuser-Busch ranch

By Kayla Shepperd, Stephanie Rothman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ak48D_0kfORbQ800

BOONVILLE, Mo. ( KTVI ) — Anheuser-Busch has welcomed four baby Clydesdales, and the colts will play a special part in a new Budweiser football tradition this Sunday.

“When you think about some of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time, it goes back to the Clydesdales,” said Amy Trout, manager of Warm Springs Ranch.

In the last few weeks, four new additions to the Anheuser-Busch team were born at the ranch: Baby boy Clydesdales, Razor, Stinger, Baron, and Sergeant. Each one was named with the first letter of their mom’s name.

Anheuser-Busch celebrates 90 years of the Clydesdales

“All boys, all perfect color, the future looks bright for the Budweiser Clydesdales,” Trout said.

The 150-pound colts were born at the end of January, making them the first of the new year.

Within hours of being born, the baby Clydesdales can already stand up and start walking, which is great for the boys in this latest batch because they’re the ones that are going to be trained and hopefully make it to the big leagues.

“In five years, these guys are going to be joining the ranks and literally are going to become a part of history, and they’ll take their place on the hitch,” Trout said.

New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home

The baby Clydesdales will be the starting lineup for the first-ever “Football and Foals” watch party at the ranch.

“You’re going to have an amazing atmosphere (at the party), and you’re going to be the first ones to get a sneak peek of the foals this year,” Trout said.

A $100 ticket will get you one-on-one photo time in between the game, plus two appetizers, dinner, and two 16-ounce Budweiser beers. Tickets are available online at warmspringsranch.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

