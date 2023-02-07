ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Saturday Tips

Rubaud can spearhead a high-profile Newbury treble for Paul Nicholls by landing the Betfair Hurdle. The five-year-old makes plenty of appeal as a relatively unexposed runner towards the bottom of the weights, in what is one of the most competitive heats of the season. A Flat winner in France, he showed little zip on his debut for Nicholls in last season's Adonis Hurdle, but he has been a different proposition this term, making all for two cosy victories at Taunton in November and December before finding Rare Edition just too good at Kempton over Christmas. Beaten seven lengths on Boxing Day, Rubaud was in turn 13 lengths clear of the third on ground that really would have been softer than ideal.
SkySports

Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff

Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
SkySports

England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career

Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
SkySports

Sky Brown becomes Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion - at age of 14

Brown won gold in park skateboarding at the World Championships in Sharjah on Sunday with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs. The teenager was already top of the standings with a score of 89.63 from her second run, but saved her best until last to finish more than four points ahead of Japan's Kokona Hiraki.
SkySports

Six Nations: Wales boss Warren Gatland reacts to Scotland thrashing

Wales were in the game at half-time as they trailed 13-7, having spurned good scoring opportunities, but fell away in the second period as Scotland fly-half Finn Russell took charge and Gatland's side had no answer. "We need to make some tough calls moving forward," said the Wales head coach.

