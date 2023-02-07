Read full article on original website
Cheltenham Festival odds: Jonbon replaced as Arkle favourite after 'rusty' performance to win Kingmaker at Warwick
Jonbon was replaced as Arkle favourite, despite maintaining his unbeaten record over fences in the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick. Sent off at 1/16 to beat just one rival - Dan Skelton's Calico - following the morning withdrawal of two others, his trademark zip appeared to be missing at times.
Saturday Tips
Rubaud can spearhead a high-profile Newbury treble for Paul Nicholls by landing the Betfair Hurdle. The five-year-old makes plenty of appeal as a relatively unexposed runner towards the bottom of the weights, in what is one of the most competitive heats of the season. A Flat winner in France, he showed little zip on his debut for Nicholls in last season's Adonis Hurdle, but he has been a different proposition this term, making all for two cosy victories at Taunton in November and December before finding Rare Edition just too good at Kempton over Christmas. Beaten seven lengths on Boxing Day, Rubaud was in turn 13 lengths clear of the third on ground that really would have been softer than ideal.
Betfair Hurdle: Aucunrisque foils favourite Filey Bay at Newbury as Chris Gordon takes aim at Grand Annual
Aucunrisque foiled an ante-post gamble on Filey Bay in the Betfair Hurdle to give Chris Gordon a red-letter day at Newbury. Gordon has had his string in red-hot form in recent weeks and had already celebrated a winner earlier on the card when Annual Invictus scored under his son, Freddie.
Millie Wonnacott returns: Jockey back in saddle almost two years after breaking neck at Cheltenham Festival
Millie Wonnacott has never wanted to be anything other than a jockey and it is that determination and spirit that saw her make a miracle return to the saddle on Sunday, almost two years after breaking her neck at the Cheltenham Festival. The 25-year-old has had a long road to...
Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff
Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
Cheltenham 0-0 Accrington: Lukas Jensen stars in goal as Stanley draw away from home
A superb save in each half from Lukas Jensen earned Accrington a 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Cheltenham. The Burnley loan goalkeeper denied Taylor Perry with a save low to his right after a slick attacking move in the 11th minute as the home side made the stronger start. Jensen,...
Steve Borthwick: Win a 'positive step forward' as England rebuild but Ireland and France 'years ahead'
A first half dominated by England's pack and their driving maul, with Jack Willis, Ollie Chessum, and Jamie George all diving over from short range, laid the foundations for the hosts' afternoon at Twickenham as they went in at the break with a strong 19-0 lead. Six Nations standings |...
England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career
Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
Sky Brown becomes Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion - at age of 14
Brown won gold in park skateboarding at the World Championships in Sharjah on Sunday with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs. The teenager was already top of the standings with a score of 89.63 from her second run, but saved her best until last to finish more than four points ahead of Japan's Kokona Hiraki.
Six Nations: Wales boss Warren Gatland reacts to Scotland thrashing
Wales were in the game at half-time as they trailed 13-7, having spurned good scoring opportunities, but fell away in the second period as Scotland fly-half Finn Russell took charge and Gatland's side had no answer. "We need to make some tough calls moving forward," said the Wales head coach.
