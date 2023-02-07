Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more
If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
Yardbarker
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
houseofhockey.net
Evander Kane and Brady Tkachuk throw down in WILD fight
The Edmonton Oilers are in Ottawa today taking on the Senators and it's been a very entertaining game up to this point. The Edmonton Oilers are fighting to remain in a playoff position, while the Ottawa Senators are just trying to show they've improved from past seasons. During the game,...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?
It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?. That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Yardbarker
Jeff Carter Finally Speaks About His Hit on Cale Makar
It took a few days, but Jeff Carter finally was asked about his hit on Cale Makar. The good folks at Pittsburgh Hockey Now provided me with the audio of Carter after the Penguins were beat down 6-0 by the Los Angeles Kings. Granted, players typically aren’t happy after their...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers Could Reunite with Tyler Motte at Deadline
General manager Chris Drury pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade, acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in 2024. The move filled the New York Rangers’ need for a third-pair left defenseman and a scoring right wing without hemorrhaging the prospect pool.
Yardbarker
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
Yardbarker
GOTTA SEE IT: Canadiens Xhekaj Gets Into Fight, Leaves Game
Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj may have bit off more than he can chew, getting into a fight with Edmonton Oilers forward Vincent Desharnais and then leaving the game in discomfort. The 22-year-old has taken on all comers so far this season, and today was no different, as he jumped...
Sorry, Atlanta Braves fans: Mike Soroka wants you to call him something else now
Mike Soroka was far too simple. Instead, the Atlanta Braves pitcher wants fans to call him by his full name. Michael Soroka doesn’t roll off the tongue like ‘mike’ does, but we’ll go with it for now. Every now and then, media members are asked to...
Yardbarker
As rumours swirl around Erik Karlsson, Jakob Chychrun and the Edmonton Oilers, report says the team’s ‘key acquisition’ is a puck-moving defenceman
A wild day of trade rumours, and they just keep coming in. I’ve rewritten this about four or five times and every time I get close to hitting publish, something else shakes out. Let’s try and recap that day that it has been. While the Oilers were playing...
