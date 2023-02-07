Read full article on original website
Man confesses to abusing several Logan boys 25 years ago
LOGAN — A 63-year-old former Logan man has pleaded guilty to abusing several boys (physically and sexually) more than 25 years ago. Steven Al Archuleta accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison next month. Archuleta appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He pleaded guilty to...
Bigham City Museum hosts glass art show
BRIGHAM CITY – Some of the Beehive State’s best glass artists have their work on display at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History, located at 24 North 300 West, until April 15. Dana Worley, a glass artist who lives in North Logan, has two pieces in...
Scout food drive set for Saturday February 11
LOGAN–The Boy Scouts of America Crossroads Council would like the public to be aware they are hosting their Scouting for Food Drive tomorrow Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Jason Eborn the scout executive of the Old Ephraim District of the Crossroads of the West Council said they are hoping to have people bring food to scouts for their 37th annual food drive.
Ellen Eccles Theatre announces line-up for 100th Anniversary Celebration
LOGAN – The cat is finally out of the bag about the 100th anniversary celebration for the Ellen Eccles Theatre here in downtown Logan. That celebration – a three-day event slated for the end of March — will commemorate all of the roles that the theater has performed during its rich history, according to Wendi Hassan, the executive director of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts.
USU falters late and loses at San Jose State
SAN JOSE – With four minutes left in the game, Utah State held a 58-57 lead over San Jose State. The Aggies weren’t playing perfect, but just good enough to grind out a win. But over those final four minutes, the Spartans would score points on all but one trip down the court. USU meanwhile scored just six points the rest of the way and made only one field goal (making zero shots in the final 3:04 of the game).
Utah State at San Jose State preview: How to watch, projected starters, injuries
LOGAN – After a gut-punch of a loss to San Diego State on Wednesday, Utah State returns to action with a road matchup with San Jose State. The Aggies defeated the Spartans in a nail-biter 75-74 game on Jan. 21. Max Shulga hit a go-ahead free throw with seconds remaining to seal the win for USU.
