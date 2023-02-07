Read full article on original website
Related
wjle.com
William Wayne Graham
William Wayne Graham age 42 of Smithville, passed away Thursday February 9, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 16, 1980 to his parents, Eddie Graham and Candy Knowles. Wayne was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, W.W. Knowles, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Wayne Graham and Jewel Knowles; aunt, Melody Knowles and uncle, Jerry Graham. He was the owner of Rock Crystals Wholesale. He is survived by 3 children, William Hunter Graham, Jackson Wayne Graham of Snyder, Texas and Kimberly Promise Graham of Quebec; mother, Candy (Bob) Gregory of Smithville; father, Eddie Graham of Centertown; sister, Natalie (Tyler) Fulton of Dowelltown; maternal grandmother, Reba Jo “Beckie” Knowles of Knoxville; niece and nephews, Alexis, Mike and Hadley Fulton; aunts, Sherron Knowles of Knoxville and Dr. Jennifer S. Knowles of Redlands, CA. The funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
wjle.com
DCHS Finishes Regular Season with Losses to Upperman on Senior Night
The DCHS basketball teams didn’t close out the regular season as they had hoped Friday night as both the Tigers and Lady Tigers lost to the visiting Upperman Bees and Lady Bees on Senior night. Upperman won the boys game 55 to 47 and 67 to 44 in the...
wjle.com
Chris a.k.a. “Smiley” Bates
Chris a.k.a. “Smiley” Bates age 53 passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his residence in Smithville. He was born December 8,1970 to his parents, Harlon Bates and Mary Carolyn Page Miller. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jason Allen Bates. Mr. Bates was a Baptist and previously worked at Oster before he became disabled. He is survived by son: Charles O’Brian (Samantha) Bates of Olive Branch, MS; grandson: Kayden Bates; mother: Mary Miller of Sparta; father: Harlon Bates of Smithville; sister: Carol Morse of Sparta; brother: Jeffery Lee Bates of Smithville. Graveside services and interment will be 2:PM Sunday February 12, 2023 at DeKalb Cemetery with Bro. Sam Allen officiating. There will not be any services at the funeral home, family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0