Chris a.k.a. “Smiley” Bates age 53 passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his residence in Smithville. He was born December 8,1970 to his parents, Harlon Bates and Mary Carolyn Page Miller. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jason Allen Bates. Mr. Bates was a Baptist and previously worked at Oster before he became disabled. He is survived by son: Charles O’Brian (Samantha) Bates of Olive Branch, MS; grandson: Kayden Bates; mother: Mary Miller of Sparta; father: Harlon Bates of Smithville; sister: Carol Morse of Sparta; brother: Jeffery Lee Bates of Smithville. Graveside services and interment will be 2:PM Sunday February 12, 2023 at DeKalb Cemetery with Bro. Sam Allen officiating. There will not be any services at the funeral home, family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO