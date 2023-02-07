Rubaud can spearhead a high-profile Newbury treble for Paul Nicholls by landing the Betfair Hurdle. The five-year-old makes plenty of appeal as a relatively unexposed runner towards the bottom of the weights, in what is one of the most competitive heats of the season. A Flat winner in France, he showed little zip on his debut for Nicholls in last season's Adonis Hurdle, but he has been a different proposition this term, making all for two cosy victories at Taunton in November and December before finding Rare Edition just too good at Kempton over Christmas. Beaten seven lengths on Boxing Day, Rubaud was in turn 13 lengths clear of the third on ground that really would have been softer than ideal.

2 DAYS AGO