SkySports

Six Nations: Henry Slade warns England's rivals Steve Borthwick's side are only going to improve

England are looking to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup defeat in round one when their Six Nations campaign continues against Italy on Sunday. Head coach Borthwick underlined the role played by Slade's return to the line-up in unlocking his midfield selection with Marcus Smith dropped to accommodate Owen Farrell's move from inside centre to the number 10 jersey.
SkySports

England's danger-seekers braced for mega Monday with T20 World Cup match vs Ireland and inaugural WPL auction

"We want to walk towards the danger," said Nat Sciver-Brunt after England's new swashbuckling style of cricket continued against West Indies in their T20 World Cup opener. The real danger in Paarl on Saturday was to the West Indies bowling figures with off-spinner Hayley Matthews shipping 31 runs from her two overs and left-arm spinner Zaida James 22 from hers as England sprinted to a target of 136 inside 15 overs.
SkySports

England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career

Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
SkySports

Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff

Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
SkySports

Saturday Tips

Rubaud can spearhead a high-profile Newbury treble for Paul Nicholls by landing the Betfair Hurdle. The five-year-old makes plenty of appeal as a relatively unexposed runner towards the bottom of the weights, in what is one of the most competitive heats of the season. A Flat winner in France, he showed little zip on his debut for Nicholls in last season's Adonis Hurdle, but he has been a different proposition this term, making all for two cosy victories at Taunton in November and December before finding Rare Edition just too good at Kempton over Christmas. Beaten seven lengths on Boxing Day, Rubaud was in turn 13 lengths clear of the third on ground that really would have been softer than ideal.
SkySports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England captain Heather Knight says WPL auction 'slight distraction'

England captain Heather Knight says the inaugural Women's Premier League auction is a "slight distraction" heading into the T20 World Cup. Knight and a number of her England team-mates, including Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt, are among the players hoping to be purchased on Monday ahead of March's inaugural WPL in India.
SkySports

Henry Slade: We are only going to get better from here

Henry Slade returns to the England starting fifteen after returning from injury. He says there was frustration with the loss to Scotland but feels it's 'only going to get better from here'.

