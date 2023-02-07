Read full article on original website
Betfair Hurdle: Aucunrisque foils favourite Filey Bay at Newbury as Chris Gordon takes aim at Grand Annual
Aucunrisque foiled an ante-post gamble on Filey Bay in the Betfair Hurdle to give Chris Gordon a red-letter day at Newbury. Gordon has had his string in red-hot form in recent weeks and had already celebrated a winner earlier on the card when Annual Invictus scored under his son, Freddie.
Six Nations: Henry Slade warns England's rivals Steve Borthwick's side are only going to improve
England are looking to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup defeat in round one when their Six Nations campaign continues against Italy on Sunday. Head coach Borthwick underlined the role played by Slade's return to the line-up in unlocking his midfield selection with Marcus Smith dropped to accommodate Owen Farrell's move from inside centre to the number 10 jersey.
England's danger-seekers braced for mega Monday with T20 World Cup match vs Ireland and inaugural WPL auction
"We want to walk towards the danger," said Nat Sciver-Brunt after England's new swashbuckling style of cricket continued against West Indies in their T20 World Cup opener. The real danger in Paarl on Saturday was to the West Indies bowling figures with off-spinner Hayley Matthews shipping 31 runs from her two overs and left-arm spinner Zaida James 22 from hers as England sprinted to a target of 136 inside 15 overs.
England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career
Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff
Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
Saturday Tips
Rubaud can spearhead a high-profile Newbury treble for Paul Nicholls by landing the Betfair Hurdle. The five-year-old makes plenty of appeal as a relatively unexposed runner towards the bottom of the weights, in what is one of the most competitive heats of the season. A Flat winner in France, he showed little zip on his debut for Nicholls in last season's Adonis Hurdle, but he has been a different proposition this term, making all for two cosy victories at Taunton in November and December before finding Rare Edition just too good at Kempton over Christmas. Beaten seven lengths on Boxing Day, Rubaud was in turn 13 lengths clear of the third on ground that really would have been softer than ideal.
Andy Farrell: Unbelievably proud of Ireland players after Six Nations win vs France | 'Tadhg Beirne injury does not look good'
Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Andrew Porter and Garry Ringrose scored tries for Ireland as they registered a 32-19 win over defending Grand Slam champions France at the Aviva Stadium in a rip-roaring Test. "The first half was incredible wasn't it? Wow, it was just end-to-end stuff," Farrell said post-match in...
Why England can win the T20 World Cup: Form, Bazball, Sophie Ecclestone, the Sciver-Brunts and young stars
The Australia Women's cricket team are like that big boss in a video game. If you defeat them, glory should be yours, but you need to be at your very best to do so. India are the only side to inflict defeat on the Southern...
Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price defeats Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall to win in Cardiff
Price, roared on by a sell-out crowd at the Cardiff International Arena, celebrated wins over Chris Dobey, Michael van Gerwen and Aspinall to cap off a fairy-tale return on home soil. The 2021 world champion - sporting his national colours - avenged his Night One defeat to 'The Asp' to...
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England captain Heather Knight says WPL auction 'slight distraction'
England captain Heather Knight says the inaugural Women's Premier League auction is a "slight distraction" heading into the T20 World Cup. Knight and a number of her England team-mates, including Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt, are among the players hoping to be purchased on Monday ahead of March's inaugural WPL in India.
Women's T20 World Cup: Ireland coach Ed Joyce backs 'fearless underdogs' in youthful squad
Ireland's eyes are most definitely smiling as they return to the global stage for the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, buoyed by an impressive victory over reigning champions Australia in their final warm-up match. That result will have sent out a warning to not only their opening group...
Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion hopes for Williams F1 'reward' after rookie Indy NXT season in 2023
Three-time W Series champion Chadwick is moving on from the all-female series - which has an uncertain future - for 2023, switching to the IndyCar feeder series where she will compete against male drivers. Chadwick told Sky Sports News she expects "a big challenge" and "a lot of learning in...
Henry Slade: We are only going to get better from here
Henry Slade returns to the England starting fifteen after returning from injury. He says there was frustration with the loss to Scotland but feels it's 'only going to get better from here'.
