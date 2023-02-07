ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
BECKER, MN
Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend

Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
RICHMOND, MN
New Homes Planned for Sauk Rapids Development

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two dozen new single-family homes could be built in Sauk Rapids, thanks in part to an incentive program. The developer of Windsor Estates will ask the city council for a Planned Unit Development on Monday night. The request is to complete the 2nd phase of...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
WAITE PARK, MN
1 Minnesota PD Shares A Funny Example to Remind Us It’s Still Illegal

If you've ever driven down by the Twin Cities on I-94, 694 or 494 you know how bad it can get at times. Traffic jams are real and there are times where you just sit there wondering if you will ever move. One other thing you also probably know, that driving alone in your car, can go even slower. Which is why some people will get creative to try and drive in the carpool lane or the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane as they call it now.
BLAINE, MN
Sartell/Cathedral Girls Nordic Ski Team Headed To State

The Sartell/Cathedral Nordic Girls Skiing Co-op is headed to the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament after placing second at the Section 8 meet earlier this week in Detroit Lakes. The team, which is comprised of two skiers from Sartell and five from Cathedral (along with two alternates from...
SARTELL, MN
SJU/CSB Wins at Minnesota Newspaper Association

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The Record, the student-run newspaper at St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict brought home a few awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Jacob Gathje is the current Editor-in-Chief. He says the newspaper submitted more than a dozen stories for competitive review. The...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Princeton Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A Princeton woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on Highway 95 near Princeton. An SUV driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton was going north on 74th...
PRINCETON, MN
Jury Finds Maple Grove Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Maple Grove man has been found guilty by a federal jury of trafficking fentanyl pills, having a machine gun, and other federal firearms violations. Following a two-day trial 34-year-old Derrick Scott was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Hutchinson Teen Charged After High-Speed Chase

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson teen has been charged after a high-speed chase that began in Hutchinson and ended in Carver County. On Wednesday (Feb 1) at 2:08 p.m., Hutchinson Police were called to Walmart for the report that someone had stolen their vehicle. The victim was parked near...
HUTCHINSON, MN
