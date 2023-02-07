Read full article on original website
Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th
The Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring offers FREE chocolate samples that include candy, donuts, cheesecake & more. All ages are welcome to enjoy this sweet experience. Pick up a passport at any participating location for a chance to win Valentine's basket filled with Quarry Cinema movie tickets, Marnanteli's gift card, chocolates & more.
Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend
Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
New Homes Planned for Sauk Rapids Development
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two dozen new single-family homes could be built in Sauk Rapids, thanks in part to an incentive program. The developer of Windsor Estates will ask the city council for a Planned Unit Development on Monday night. The request is to complete the 2nd phase of...
How About A Pizza Party? This Central Minnesota Business Turning 40
It's hard to believe that one of my favorite places in Princeton, Minnesota has actually almost been in business for 40 years already. They started with a restaurant and have now added two pizza trucks to bring the pizza to you. WORTH THE DRIVE. The Pizza Barn, if you've never...
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Teacher Sharing Smiles Through Sweet Rolls
An English teacher at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School is serving up smiles through his love of baking. David Blanchard has been teaching at LPGE since 1997 and has been a cornerstone in countless students' English language education. This year, Mr. Blanchard has been baking sweet rolls on Thursday mornings...
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
1 Minnesota PD Shares A Funny Example to Remind Us It’s Still Illegal
If you've ever driven down by the Twin Cities on I-94, 694 or 494 you know how bad it can get at times. Traffic jams are real and there are times where you just sit there wondering if you will ever move. One other thing you also probably know, that driving alone in your car, can go even slower. Which is why some people will get creative to try and drive in the carpool lane or the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane as they call it now.
Sartell/Cathedral Girls Nordic Ski Team Headed To State
The Sartell/Cathedral Nordic Girls Skiing Co-op is headed to the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament after placing second at the Section 8 meet earlier this week in Detroit Lakes. The team, which is comprised of two skiers from Sartell and five from Cathedral (along with two alternates from...
4-Year-Old Receives Sherburne County Life Saving Award
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A four-year-old has been honored for his quick thinking by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Joel Brott presented Asher Milless with the Life Saving Award for his actions in helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency. On the afternoon of November 20th,...
Minnesota Viking Surprises 8-Year-Old With Tickets To The Super Bowl
Devin Dee, an 8-year-old boy from St. Louis Park, is a kid that has overcome incredible obstacles in his life; including having a diagnosis of Oppositional Defiant Disorder, or ODD, that affects the way he reacts to daily situations. Mark says his great, great-nephew is very athletic and has recently...
Why 81 Year Old Man Will Not Stand Trial For 1974 Willmar Murder
It really makes you wonder how they ever solved any murders before DNA testing came to be. Crimes that were committed long ago are being solved since the introduction of DNA testing. People who probably thought they had completely gotten away with a rape, murder, etc. are arrested and tried decades later.
SJU/CSB Wins at Minnesota Newspaper Association
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The Record, the student-run newspaper at St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict brought home a few awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Jacob Gathje is the current Editor-in-Chief. He says the newspaper submitted more than a dozen stories for competitive review. The...
Princeton Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A Princeton woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on Highway 95 near Princeton. An SUV driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton was going north on 74th...
Jury Finds Maple Grove Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Maple Grove man has been found guilty by a federal jury of trafficking fentanyl pills, having a machine gun, and other federal firearms violations. Following a two-day trial 34-year-old Derrick Scott was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one...
Hutchinson Teen Charged After High-Speed Chase
HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson teen has been charged after a high-speed chase that began in Hutchinson and ended in Carver County. On Wednesday (Feb 1) at 2:08 p.m., Hutchinson Police were called to Walmart for the report that someone had stolen their vehicle. The victim was parked near...
