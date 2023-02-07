ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WFMY NEWS2

All lanes on I-85 open

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes on I-85 are now open. Watch out for this on your way home from the bar this Super Bowl Sunday. Three out of four southbound lanes on I-85 are closed due to a crash near McLeansville in Guilford County. The lanes are closed...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex contained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to an apartment fire in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning. According to Charlotte Fire, the fire was at an apartment complex on Wexford Meadows Lane. That’s near the Intersection of Interstate 485 and University City Boulevard. Crews said smoke was showing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte leaders to consider restructuring city government

Close to a dozen CFD units were at Wexford Meadows Lane shortly after 5:30 a.m., as crews worked to put the fire out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heavy police presence spotted on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has been spotted on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. A WBTV crew is currently at the scene near Westmont Drive, and is reporting as many as 10 police cars and Medic vehicles are at the location. The investigation appears to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said one person was transported to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in east Charlotte on Sunday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 9800 block of Coriander Court, in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road. It is currently unclear how the individual died. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway

CMPD is conducting a death investigation in the 9800 block of Coriander Court. Police said the shooting appeared to be an accident and they are not looking for any suspects. The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham...
CHARLOTTE, NC

