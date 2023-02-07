ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

1 last-minute trade Nuggets must make before 2023 deadline

It’s not often that a window for title contention opens for any team in the NBA. Just ask the early 2010s Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that never won a championship despite boasting an embarrassment of riches, and the recent iteration of the Brooklyn Nets, whose vaunted Big 3 only played in 16 games together before everything went up in smoke. Thus, the Denver Nuggets, despite having the look of a bonafide title contender, should not rest on their laurels.
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Could Land Star Free Agent Defensive Tackle

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL in the 2022 season. After trading quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason to the Denver Broncos, many assumed they would be heading into a rebuild. That was not the case, as Pete Carroll and his staff did a wonderful job with the roster.
Seattle, WA

