ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The MCU Phase 5 Opener

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrSYt_0kfOHmLV00

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen Paul Rudd suit up as Ant-Man in the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame . The tiny superhero is back in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , which has been tapped to not only usher the MCU into a new year but to kick off Marvel’s Phase 5 . Anticipation is high, as Ant-Man will find himself getting sucked into the Quantum Realm and meeting Marvel’s next big villain — Kang the Conqueror, who did some pretty awful things in the comics . The movie premiered in Los Angeles on February 6, so let’s check out some of the first responses to the screening.

Jonathan Majors, who dedicated himself to getting into shape for this role , made his Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Kang variant He Who Remains in Loki , but audiences will obviously see a very different character when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17 . The trippy trailer promises an adventure that should be Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne’s (Evangeline Lilly) biggest challenge yet, and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) has apparently been keeping a big secret . Let’s check out the social media reactions to the film’s premiere screening.

Self-proclaimed Marvel nerd Nora Dominick of BuzzFeed praises the casting of Jonathan Majors, saying he brings complexity to the role of Kang the Conqueror:

See more

Film critic Fico Cangiano agrees that Jonathan Majors is a show-stealer once Kang makes his appearance, and he calls this movie the best of the Ant-Man trilogy:

See more

However, Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast feels Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is missing some of the comedy we’ve come to expect from the MCU blockbusters, and while there are aspects that are “astonishing,” Baptista calls the movie overambitious:

See more

Critic Simon Thompson also thinks the movie never quite finds its footing, positing that the “messy spectacle” chooses style over substance:

See more

A number of those who saw an early screening of the threequel are comparing it to Star Wars , including Kristian Harloff , who says it’s an epic sci-fi story that won’t work for all fans but it wraps nicely:

See more

Writer Michael Lee says director Peyton Reed’s work on The Mandalorian pays off in this Ant-Man film in terms of production and character design. He says the movie has a good balance of action, humor and heart:

See more

Rayyan of The Cine Geek agrees that there’s a good balance of comedy while still keeping the family aspect at the forefront. The script is smart, though the writer says the CGI is a bit overused:

See more

Those who have seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also mention that there are two post-credit scenes to be on the lookout for. We’ll be able to find out more about where this one will fall in the ranking of Marvel movies when reviews come out on February 14, so check back to CinemaBlend then! In the meantime, make sure you’re caught up on everything you need to know about Marvel’s Phase 5 , and you can take a look at the other upcoming Marvel movies , as well as what else is set to hit theaters soon with our 2023 Movie Release Schedule .

Comments / 1

Related
Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Hugh Jackman Is Wearing a Heart Monitor and Eating 6000 Calories a Day to Prepare for This Role

It’s been seven years since Hugh Jackman played the iconic character of Wolverine, last inhabiting the character in the hit 2017 film Logan. But the veteran actor is preparing to don the claws once more. Recently, it was confirmed that Jackman would be playing Wolverine in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds superhero movie Deadpool 3, and for fans, the film can’t come soon enough. But it’s a process for Jackman to get into fighting form. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about the intense eating regimen he’s following in order to bulk up for Deadpool 3.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight

Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
186K+
Followers
43K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy