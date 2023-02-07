Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The MCU Phase 5 Opener

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen Paul Rudd suit up as Ant-Man in the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame . The tiny superhero is back in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , which has been tapped to not only usher the MCU into a new year but to kick off Marvel’s Phase 5 . Anticipation is high, as Ant-Man will find himself getting sucked into the Quantum Realm and meeting Marvel’s next big villain — Kang the Conqueror, who did some pretty awful things in the comics . The movie premiered in Los Angeles on February 6, so let’s check out some of the first responses to the screening.

Jonathan Majors, who dedicated himself to getting into shape for this role , made his Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Kang variant He Who Remains in Loki , but audiences will obviously see a very different character when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17 . The trippy trailer promises an adventure that should be Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne’s (Evangeline Lilly) biggest challenge yet, and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) has apparently been keeping a big secret . Let’s check out the social media reactions to the film’s premiere screening.

Self-proclaimed Marvel nerd Nora Dominick of BuzzFeed praises the casting of Jonathan Majors, saying he brings complexity to the role of Kang the Conqueror:

See more

Film critic Fico Cangiano agrees that Jonathan Majors is a show-stealer once Kang makes his appearance, and he calls this movie the best of the Ant-Man trilogy:

See more

However, Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast feels Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is missing some of the comedy we’ve come to expect from the MCU blockbusters, and while there are aspects that are “astonishing,” Baptista calls the movie overambitious:

See more

Critic Simon Thompson also thinks the movie never quite finds its footing, positing that the “messy spectacle” chooses style over substance:

See more

A number of those who saw an early screening of the threequel are comparing it to Star Wars , including Kristian Harloff , who says it’s an epic sci-fi story that won’t work for all fans but it wraps nicely:

See more

Writer Michael Lee says director Peyton Reed’s work on The Mandalorian pays off in this Ant-Man film in terms of production and character design. He says the movie has a good balance of action, humor and heart:

See more

Rayyan of The Cine Geek agrees that there’s a good balance of comedy while still keeping the family aspect at the forefront. The script is smart, though the writer says the CGI is a bit overused:

See more

Those who have seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also mention that there are two post-credit scenes to be on the lookout for. We’ll be able to find out more about where this one will fall in the ranking of Marvel movies when reviews come out on February 14, so check back to CinemaBlend then! In the meantime, make sure you’re caught up on everything you need to know about Marvel’s Phase 5 , and you can take a look at the other upcoming Marvel movies , as well as what else is set to hit theaters soon with our 2023 Movie Release Schedule .