Viking Wolf cast: Who's who in the Norwegian horror movie

Viking Wolf is a Norweigan horror movie that follows a small town who are forced to grapple with a savage and ancient beast that poses a serious threat.

According to Netflix , the movie's plot "follows Thale and her family, who’ve just moved from Oslo to a place called Nybo". It seems like they were hoping for a peaceful place to live, but that's soon disrupted by an unknown adversary.

The plot adds: "While attending a party to make some new friends, Thale’s knocked down by some… thing, some creature, that also viciously murders her new classmate. Is it human? Animal? Some sort of human-animal hybrid that’s been creeping around for nearly a thousand years? And why is Thale suddenly feeling so strange?"

There's a great cast attached to Viking Wolf including stars of other Netflix shows and movies, so here's everything you need to know about them...

Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne as Thale

(Image credit: Netflix)

Thale is an ordinary high school student growing up in a small town, but everything changes when she witnesses the brutal murder of her friend while meeting up for a party. She's then forced to get to the bottom of what happened that night.

She's played by Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne who played Margarethe in the Netflix movie Royalteen. She is also known for playing Emilie in Utoya and Julie in Hope .

Liv Mjönes as Liv

(Image credit: Netflix)

Liv is Thale's mother and works for the local police force in the town. She becomes involved in the investigation into who or what is going around killing residents.

Actress Liv Mjönes is best known for her role as Ulla in Ari Aster's folk horror Midsommar and has starred in a number of other movies including A Serious Game , Kiss Me, and Tigers .

Vidar Magnussen as Arthur

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arthur is Liv's husband and Thale's stepfather. We see him trying to connect with Thale more, but she keeps him at a distance and prefers not to call him dad because "he's not".

Vidar Magnussen is known for his role as Sjamanen in Netflix's Norsemen . He has also starred in Ivar in the TV series Lilyhammer and Winter in Snøfall .

Mia Fosshaug Laubacher as Jenny

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jenny is Thale's sister, and the two seem to share a close bond. She is deaf and Thale can use sign language to communicate with her.

Viking Wolf is Mia Fosshaug Laubacher's only credited acting role.

Who else stars in Viking Wolf?