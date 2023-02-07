ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Just 2 in 10 U.S. employees have a ‘best friend’ at work, survey finds

By The Associated Press
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NIkR_0kfOHNTS00

NEW YORK (AP) — Crystal Powers began a new job remotely in February 2022 as a medical records supervisor. She has yet to meet two of the five people who report to her in person and has found it challenging to bond with her fellow managers online.

“I was used to that face-to-face of going into people’s cubicles and talking with them one-on-one. It just doesn’t translate as well to a remote environment,” said the 42-year-old Powers, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin.

Just 2 in 10 adult U.S. employees say they definitely have a “best friend” at work, according to a quarterly Gallup survey done in June 2022. The percentage under age 35 dropped by 3 points when compared to pre-pandemic 2019, to 21% from 24%, said Gallup workplace and well-being researcher Jim Harter. There was no such change for workers 35 and up, he said.

Having a best friend at work has become even more important since the dramatic rise in remote and hybrid employment, Harter said.

| FORECAST | Get the latest local weather forecast from the WKRG First Alert Storm Team

“We’re seeing in the data that younger people in general are feeling more disconnected from their workplaces,” he said. “You can attribute some of that potentially to remote work. If they’re less connected to their workplace, they have fewer opportunities to connect with other colleagues and to develop those kinds of friendships that they might have had in the past.”

For many employees during the pandemic, particularly parents, educators and frontline workers, such friendships offered social and emotional support at a critical time, Gallup said.

They also benefited employers. Gallup found a strong link between workers with best friends on the job and profitability, safety, inventory control and retention.

Employees who have a bestie at work are significantly more likely to engage customers and internal partners, get more done in less time, support a safe workplace with fewer accidents, and innovate and share ideas, according to the research.

Karen Piatt started a new job with a medical relief nonprofit just a few weeks into the pandemic lockdowns of 2020. She did all of her interviewing for the post online and works remotely full time.

“It’s the first time in my 25-year career that I was hired for a job without meeting the hiring manager in person,” said the 52-year-old Piatt, who lives just outside Seattle. “It was nearly two years until I met my colleagues face-to-face.”

White House State of the Union guests include Tyre Nichols’s parents, Paul Pelosi, Bono

When she finally did, at a retreat last year, “it was really special,” she said. “We hugged and talked as if we had known each other for years. In fact, we had.”

Best friends on the job are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to workers’ well-being and added value to employers, Harter said. Without strong positive feelings for an employer, “You can have friendships at work that are likely to be dysfunctional and probably turn into gripe sessions.”

Powers said her team is mostly nearing retirement age. One is younger than she is. She is the only manager hired since the pandemic who is handling a full-time remote staff. Team building has been challenging.

“They’re not super-interested in doing icebreaker-type stuff or things like trivia get-togethers,” she said.

Most of her staff live about 45 minutes away from the office and were commuting in before the pandemic. Powers knows her team has casual, digital get-togethers without her. She does biweekly check-ins with each.

“It’s been more challenging than it has been in past positions to get buy-ins on things and earn the trust in me as a supervisor, because they still don’t really know me,” she said.

Yet Powers likes working remotely.

“I’m hopeful that over time we’ll come up with strategies to better engage both with our colleagues and with our subordinates to make it successful,” she said.

Henry Crabtree, 26, in London, said that when you have work friends, “You’re not only working with each other but for each other.”

He was hired in December 2021 onto a small marketing team for a software company that has workers around the globe.

“Seeing each other outside work, especially when colleagues are over from other countries, really helps forge these friendships,” he said.

Harter draws a distinction between levels of trust among work besties and more casual work friends.

“It’s a lot more difficult to establish close kinds of relationships when you’re more distant,” he said.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, cites many benefits to work friends from all standpoints. Worker retention is on the top of his list.

“Secondly, what we found is it fosters workplace harmony. I’m not talking about sexual relationships. When you’re at work, we have an interest in ensuring that `family’ life is calm, peaceful and doesn’t have drama. So from an employee relations standpoint, when I get heated and upset about something, that person sitting next to me who’s my bestie can say, `Johnny, chill out.'”

He, too, draws a distinction between close friendships and more distant ones at work.

“If there’s a disagreement between besties, time will usually heal,” Taylor said. “That’s not always true for other friendships.”

Gallup found that workers sometimes “need the OK” from leaders to develop close friendships on the job. Taylor agrees.

More companies, he said, are actively encouraging friendships. His organization, with nearly 500 employees around the world, is one of a growing number of employers that buy lunches for people who invite somebody they’re not close with to a meal as a way to foster new ties.

“From a diversity, equity and inclusion standpoint, we’re trying to get people together who have different sets of experiences, lived experiences, backgrounds, etc.,” Taylor said. “The idea is, you go to lunch with a stranger and make them a friend.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

200 students stage walkout at Alabama high school in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi police officer fired after man dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
WKRG News 5

High school coach accused of secretly recording teen

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man was arrested for allegedly secretly recording a teen girl while she showered and changed in his home, the Lynn Haven Police Department said Tuesday. Daniel Gilbert Franklin, 56, was arrested after the 14-year-old victim allegedly found the camera and reported it to her parents, police wrote. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mother accused of assaulting pregnant 14-year-old daughter in Louisiana

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 30, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old victim advised that her mother, Clemetris Thomas, and her mother’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted her. NBC 10 […]
WEST MONROE, LA
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRG News 5

‘Walking Dead’ actor to appear in a Alabama courtroom next week

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing […]
HENRY COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Monroe Police identify second suspect in fatal Winnsboro Road shooting

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/08/2023; 11:15 AM): On February 8, 2023, around 11:15 AM, Detective Matt Schmitz confirmed with NBC 10 that Monroe Police are searching for another suspect in the fatal shooting that took place on Winnsboro Road. According to authorities, they are searching for Xavier Givens. Anyone with […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy