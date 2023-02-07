Read full article on original website
genie
5d ago
Does this kid really think that wildfires pick and choose the communities they rip thru? Disproportionate?? Good grief, here it comes, another kid who's jumping on the political environmental train of dirty politicians. Maybe he's smarter than I think, maybe he knows to get in early so he can get his recognition for " saving" the environment while doing it all on digital devices that's powered by minerals dug from deep within the very earth he's protesting being dug up. Another parents political puppet.....
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Senators Want Taxpayers To Refuse Financing Remote Employees Long-Distance Commutes. Union Leader Says Reconsider. Union Leader Says Reconsider
Oregon lawmakers are debating whether to pay state workers who reside in Hawaii to return to the state for periodic check-ins. Before the epidemic, several Oregon state workers lived in Washington, Idaho, California, and Nevada. They had to pay their way to state jobs. After the pandemic and remote work...
opb.org
Why officials in the Pacific Northwest are only now deciding how to regulate crypto mining
More than a dozen cryptocurrency mining operations call Grant County, Washington, home. In a county of just over 100,000 residents, sitting directly below the Grand Coulee Dam, 13 crypto mining operations — think warehouses stacked with networked computers continuously working on complex math equations to earn bitcoin — might seem like a lot. But the combined 27 megawatts of electricity those miners use today comprise only a fraction of the requests the Grant County Public Utility District had fielded since 2017 when bitcoin surged in value to nearly $20,000.
hereisoregon.com
Cooper Mountain Ale Works expands to Sherwood; John’s Marketplace heading to Beaverton: Oregon Brews and News
Cooper Mountain Ale Works is opening a downtown Sherwood location in the former home of Smockville Brewhouse, which closed in August. Cooper Mountain has been in business since 2017, when founder and brewer Chris Sjolin, who had been homebrewing since 2012, began selling to local taprooms from the brewhouse he built in his Beaverton garage. Cooper Mountain in 2020 took over Max’s Fanno Creek Brew Pub in Tigard and has been brewing and operating its pub there. Sjolin said with the addition of the Sherwood brewing system he will be shutting down the Beaverton brewing operation.
Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe
The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state's alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use, the state attorney general said Friday.The officials said they were paying for the whiskey, which can cost thousands of dollars a bottle, but they allegedly used their knowledge and connections at the commission to obtain the products, according to an internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.The practice had purportedly been going on for many years and involved not only state employees but also members of...
orangeandbluepress.com
Food Bill In Oregon To Expand SNAP Benefits For Immigrants
A food bill was introduced in the Oregon legislature that would provide food assistance who do not qualify for the SNAP benefits due to immigration status. A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature called Senate Bill 610, Food for All Oregonians, is supported by a coalition of more than 75 organizations across the state and sponsored by 17 legislators. This food bill would provide food assistance to some 62,000 Oregonians immigrants who are ineligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KDRV
The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
opb.org
Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets
Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland school
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.
Oregon weighs nixing residency requirement for euthanasia, officially opening door for suicide tourism
Oregon is weighing a bill to officially repeal the residency requirement for physician-assisted suicide after the state reached a legal settlement last year to stop enforcing it.
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
focushillsboro.com
Changes To Rv Park Stay Rules Are Proposed By An Oregon Law
Some RV park operators have lobbied for looser restrictions that treat them like landlords, arguing that it should be simpler to evict tenants. According to current Oregon law, renters of RV lots for more than 45 days are considered tenants. This implies that the landlord-tenant laws govern your relationship with the lot owner.
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kptv.com
Oregon prepares for psilocybin rollout
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians are on the cusp of legal psychedelic experiences. The Oregon Health Authority started taking applications for psilocybin service permits in January, and although it could still be several months before Oregonians have access to psilocybin services, a clearer picture of what that experience will be like is coming together.
KTVZ
How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010
Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the ban expired in 2004, it was not renewed by Congress.
focushillsboro.com
The Oregon Department Of Fish And Wildlife Has Been Successful In Securing Funding For Marine Projects
Four research projects to increase “knowledge of Oregon’s rocky marine environments” have been funded thanks to the efforts of marine scientists at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The money comes from the Oregon Ocean Science Trust, a nonprofit established by the state legislature in 2013...
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up
In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
‘It’s a nightmare:’ Oregon workers file lawsuit over payroll issues
Thousands of Oregon workers have been impacted by the state's new payroll system, claiming that there are serious issues with paychecks.
Comments / 5