Women’s Golf Wins Texas State Invitational; Mattingly Palmer Wins Individual Title
KYLE, Texas – Texas State women's golf captured its first team championship of the season with a 34-stroke lead and sophomore Mattingly Palmer earned her first individual championship with a comeback win at the Texas State Invitational Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Plum Creek Golf Club. "This was a great...
Women’s Golf and Griffaut Claim Top Spots After Day One of Texas State Invitational
KYLE, Texas – Texas State women's golf is in first place with a 25-stroke lead after two rounds at the Texas State Invitational at Plum Creek Golf Club Monday, Feb. 6. Marine Griffaut is tied for first after recording a new season-low round. The Bobcats battled through strong winds...
USGA announces that men's and women's NCAA champions will now receive U.S. Open exemptions
NCAA champions will have a brand new perk for 2023: a U.S. Open exemption. The USGA has announced that among its new exemption categories, the men’s and women’s NCAA champions will have a spot in their respective U.S. Open fields, should they remain amateur. The 2023 NCAA Division...
