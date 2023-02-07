ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hereisoregon.com

Cooper Mountain Ale Works expands to Sherwood; John’s Marketplace heading to Beaverton: Oregon Brews and News

Cooper Mountain Ale Works is opening a downtown Sherwood location in the former home of Smockville Brewhouse, which closed in August. Cooper Mountain has been in business since 2017, when founder and brewer Chris Sjolin, who had been homebrewing since 2012, began selling to local taprooms from the brewhouse he built in his Beaverton garage. Cooper Mountain in 2020 took over Max’s Fanno Creek Brew Pub in Tigard and has been brewing and operating its pub there. Sjolin said with the addition of the Sherwood brewing system he will be shutting down the Beaverton brewing operation.
SHERWOOD, OR
hereisoregon.com

Say Hey! was hopping in Hillsboro

Say Hey! is an evening of community building. Its main purpose is to welcome professionals of color who recently relocated to Oregon or southwest Washington. Partners in Diversity held this quarter’s sold-out event at Hidden Creek Community Center in Hillsboro. The Here is Oregon Community Connections team brought their...
HILLSBORO, OR
hereisoregon.com

Another Portlander scores a win on ‘Jeopardy’

A Portland champ may have seen his winning streak end this week on “Jeopardy!,” but on the episode that aired Thursday, another player from the Rose City won, and will play again on Friday. In Thursday’s “Jeopardy!”, Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, was introduced when she shared an anecdote about attending a taping of “Antiques Roadshow.”
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Workshops and demonstrations to add to your winter calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Garden of Resonance: The Art of Jun Kaneko: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday through Feb. 20. Explore Kaneko’s outdoor ceramic statues installed throughout the garden, plus more intimate pieces from his nearly 60-year career. $19.95; Portland Japanese Garden, 611 S.W. Kingston Ave.; japanesegarden.org.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Old Town artists hub takes home $30K in PitchBlack startup competition

A group looking to renovate a building in Portland’s Old Town as a hub for creatives of color took home $30,000 at the seventh annual PitchBlack competition held this week in Beaverton. The “Shark Tank” style competition, held Tuesday evening. Ten Black-led businesses pitched their ideas to a sold-out...
BEAVERTON, OR

