valleynewslive.com
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Utah man who is the nephew of an imprisoned polygamous leader, has been arrested for child kidnapping. 54 year-old, Heber Jeffs, is currently in custody in the Ward County Jail. Back in December, police in Utah filed kidnapping charges after Jeffs and his...
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Wanted in Montana Arrested in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Illinois was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana. Sheriff Whelan said in a press release that 48-year-old Thomas W. Jessberger, formerly of Missoula, Montana was wanted...
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation
(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
The Most Popular Stolen Car In Montana Might Surprise You
If you've been a victim of theft you know how much it sucks. It sucks even worse when your vehicle is stolen, because now you are stuck without transportation. The weirdest thing about stolen vehicles in Montana is the one that gets stolen the most often. One of the strangest...
Head-on crash on US 54 kills two, New Mexico State Police say
The crash took place between Tularosa and Carrizozo.
Protest held in downtown Billings following bill hearings regarding LGBTQ rights
The protest started at 10 a.m., the same time sister protests across the state took place. Protesters brought signs--and their voices--to spread their message.
montanarightnow.com
How gun commerce has changed in Montana since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Montana since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KULR8
Two people have been arrested in South Dakota for fire that killed a person in Montana
FALLON, Mont. - Two people have been arrested after a fire in Fallon in January. The Montana Attorney General’s Office reports the fire resulted in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon on Jan. 23. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota, and was charged with...
Chair breaks with Democrats to pass a legislative map, completing redistricting process
Redistricting Commission Chair Maylinn Smith broke with Democrats to pass Montana’s legislative map on Saturday, marking the end of over three years of work from the commission. Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission voted 3-2, with Republicans opposed, on a map to divide the state into 100 house districts, with 50 senate district pairings after accepting […] The post Chair breaks with Democrats to pass a legislative map, completing redistricting process appeared first on Daily Montanan.
arizonasuntimes.com
Montana AG Threatens Legal Action over ESG Investments Made by Non-Profit Attorneys General Group
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has threatened to take legal action over Environmental, Social and Governance investments made by the nonprofit organization National Association of Attorneys General. ESG investment strategies, increasingly prevalent among large-asset management firms, try to leverage investors’ assets to steer corporate decision-making to promote progressive social and...
Top 6 Drugs Of Choice For Montana. You May Be Surprised.
Drug use is on the rise throughout the United States and we see it more and more here in Montana. You would think Marijuana would be number one, but considering it is now legal, the arrests are far fewer than they have been in the past years. Top 6 Drugs...
Fairfield Sun Times
Driver arrested for alleged DUI following crash in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A concerned citizen called in to report a yellow sports car blocking the E Main St off ramp. Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with disabling damage and the driver who had minor injuries. The driver admitted he had been exceeding the speed limit at the time of the crash. Officers remained on scene with the driver until MHP arrived and took over the investigation, as the crash occurred on the interstate. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUI by MHP.
NBCMontana
Humane Society of Western Montana reports missing mail-in donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Humane Society of Western Montana announced its patrons have reported missing mail-in donations. The nonprofit said several patrons called about the issue over the past few months. Shelter organizers reported an unusual amount of lost mail to its post office box and physical address since...
Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement met him on TikTok, court docs say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 14-year-old Mohave County girl who was found in the basement of a Utah sex offender's home met him on TikTok, new court documents say. The suspect, 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson, started commenting on the teenage girl's TikTok videos and then found her Snapchat account. Records...
capcity.news
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
montanian.com
LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & STATE NEWS
All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Chartier, Casey J. Charged with felony all other offenses and intimidation. LCJC. Deloach, James W. Charged...
