SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month

By Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice
 5 days ago

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

As the cost of living continues to rise, here is some more troubling news for our most vulnerable neighbors.

Marylanders who receive SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will see a major change in their benefits in March after the federal emergency allotments are set to end this month.

In March 2020, the pandemic emergency measure started which gave recipients up to the maximum for their household size.

The Maryland Department of Human Services stated that letters were sent at the end of last year reminding recipients of the impending change.

If you’re in need of additional food assistance, Maryland 211 can help you find a local food bank or pantry.

If you are pregnant or have kids can also apply for WIC.

For more information and resources , click here.

