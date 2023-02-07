Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Wants Residents to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - So They Can Fly on Planes By May 7, 2025, Without a Passport
The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) says the deadline is May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This is so that Arizona residents can board planes then without having to show a passport or passport card (or other ID that the TSA accepts).
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell calls for expediency in Arizona's death penalty review
Last month, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes put a pause on executions in Arizona — putting the use of the death penalty on hold until a review of the process is completed. The move came after our new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order to establish...
arizonasuntimes.com
Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Reply Supporting Motion for a New Trial in Election Contest, ‘Closest Statewide Race in History’ Requires ‘Exacting Review’
Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge for attorney general continues to wind its way through the court system, with his attorneys filing a reply in Mohave County Superior Court supporting their motion for a new trial on Monday. The Consolidated Reply in Support of Plaintiffs’ Motion for a New Trial addressed the claims brought up in the response from defendant Kris Mayes, who was declared the winner in the race. The lawsuit, which included the Republican National Committee and Republican Jeanne Kentch of Mohave County as plaintiffs, was also filed against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
12news.com
Arizona proposed law wants guns locked in safe when not in use
The bill was proposed in an effort to reduce accidental shootings. 10 states have similar laws in place.
arizonasuntimes.com
Republican Legislators Oppose Participation in Katie Hobbs’s Election Task Force Nominations
Arizona State Senate President Warren Petersen (R-Mesa) and House Speaker Ben Toma (R-Peoria) sent a letter to Governor Katie Hobbs Monday, outlining their concerns and refusal to participate with the Elections Task Force (ETF) created through Executive Order 2023-03. “We agree that election reform is necessary. But we question whether...
YAHOO!
It took 8 years, but this woman's voice brought a powerful Arizona attorney to justice
Ilya Smith said the sexual assault stripped away much of what she believed about herself. She saw herself as strong and independent, a Phoenix attorney who had worked hard to establish her credentials. Another attorney robbed her of that confidence during a short ride in the back seat of a moving car in 2014.
Washington Examiner
The Idaho massacre makes for an appropriate death penalty case
Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Common Pleas Judge Samuel Strauss (full disclosure: a cousin of one of the authors) was known as a tough but thoughtful judge. He used to declaim often that capital punishment was appropriate when implemented against a defendant convicted of a capital crime who had no remorse or regret, whose premeditation was extensive, and from whose murderous, malevolent tendencies the public and even other inmates require protection.
fox10phoenix.com
Photo radars in Arizona could be a thing of the past if proposed bill becomes law
Lawmakers in the Arizona Senate are proposing a bill to stop photo radar in the state – this has been a debate for several years and legislation is being pushed once again. Some say this system is intrusive and some say it helps public safety.
southarkansassun.com
Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors
A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona. The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is...
Lawmakers Consider Dividing State's Most Populous County
Arizona State legislators are reportedly considering dividing up the state's most populous county, a surprising move that proponents say would create better, smaller governments, while opponents call the move a "punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should."
'Deal with it': Arizona lawmaker blocks gun safety bill from being heard
PEORIA, Ariz. — It takes just a few seconds for firearms safety instructor Brandon Loftin to access his handgun from a safe. Loftin believes quick access is often just as important as accuracy. "When it comes to a stressful situation, you have to practice for it to become a...
newsfromthestates.com
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Aug. 2, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2016, Arizona made it a felony to collect a voter’s ballot unless the collector is their relative, household member, or caregiver. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
AZFamily
Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
yumadailynews.com
Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant
ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
kjzz.org
Arizona bill would allow nursing homes to use a third party for annual inspections
A bill in the Arizona Legislature would let nursing homes and assisted living facilities use a third party to conduct their annual inspections. Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, is not too thrilled about this measure. He says not only would a facility be able to...
kjzz.org
From cats to kangaroos, a closer look at the bills being considered by the Arizona Legislature
Arizona lawmakers continue working their way through bills that’ve been introduced. And, even though deadlines have passed in both the House and Senate to bring forward proposals, more are still likely to come. Among the bills in front of legislators are those you’d expect, on education, health and social...
Report: Arizona school district excess property valued near $3.3 billion
(The Center Square) – Common Sense Institute Arizona Policy & Research Director Glenn Farley is convinced the state needs to rethink how it does business regarding overseeing its school facilities and district space accumulation operations. “Leaders need to take a hard look at things and instead of just being able to add space they should have the power to remove and reallocate it as needed,” Farley told The Center Square. “I think that data is clear, and I’m not the first one to raise the...
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water
California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government. California’s proposal, which was outlined in a letter sent late...
Comments / 0