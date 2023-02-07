ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Washington Examiner

Arizona lawmakers pull constitutional public school spending cap for the year

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Arizona have given public school districts too much money. They remedied that problem Wednesday by allowing districts to spend more than a voter-approved cap on district spending allows, dodging a more than $1.3 billion shortfall compared to what schools were told they had when the Legislature passed its budget last year.
ARIZONA STATE
Michigan Advance

Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board

A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy

LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

MI Dems delay vote on priority tax plan

A planned vote by Michigan House Democratic leadership failed to materialize Wednesday as the majority party appeared to still be gathering enough support on a high-priority tax bill to push it on to the state Senate. The bill would phase out taxes on pension income and expand the state’s earned...
US 103.1

Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?

A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P.

Ten of the state’s leading environmental groups are raising concerns to the federal government about a prolonged construction project on Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline in the Upper Peninsula, while the Canadian company has dismissed fears over “routine maintenance.” According to climate and environmental groups, including the Sierra Club Michigan Chapter and the National Wildlife […] The post New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Whitmer budget proposal will include focus on family and child services

The governor paid a visit to an early childhood center in Flint, where Whitmer said she’ll call for boosts in support to schools and pre-K programs. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their kids can get the kind of preparation they need to be lifelong learners and long-term success.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Michigan police required to complete training to maintain license

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers across the state are now required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license. “We got to continue that training. We will continue that training for the safety for the benefit of the citizens,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
northernnewsnow.com

Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic leaders rolled out their tax break plan Monday morning. Dubbed the ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan’, it would roll back the retirement tax, boost a tax credit and deliver inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. It comes as the state’s budget surplus is projected to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Campaign donors love a winner, dump Michigan GOP for Democrats after election

LANSING — Campaign donations to legislative Republicans started to dry up almost immediately after Democrats won control of the state Legislature on Nov. 8, campaign finance records show. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, Michigan’s top legislative Democrats and Democratic caucus funds received more than $258,000 from almost 290...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Michigan lawmakers raise concern over toll road plan

Experts say 6 cents per mile tolls could raise $1 billion and slow road deterioration. Implementing a toll road system in Michigan would take years and could be a heavy lift. In 2020, Michigan lawmakers sought information on whether toll roads were a feasible option to help drum up more funding for the state’s crumbling roads.
MICHIGAN STATE

