Arkansas State

State of the Union 2023: Separating fact from fiction on Biden economic claims

By Zachary Halaschak, Economics Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Washington Examiner

Biden administration creating sweeping legislation to remake asylum laws

The White House is moving behind the scenes to churn out legislation that would overhaul America’s asylum process for immigrants who arrive at the nation’s borders , according to a new report. The Biden administration hopes to appeal to Congress with a bill that reimagines the entire asylum...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Washington Examiner

Conservatives should be wary of Biden's antitrust Trojan Horse

President Joe Biden repeatedly called for expanding government during his State of the Union address on Tuesday. As part of that agenda, Biden endorsed a left-wing bill that would supercharge his administration's crusade to push wokeness with the full force of the federal government. Conservatives should take notice. Biden called...
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Biden takes first steps to 2024 reelection campaign

This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden making moves to run for reelection next year. It started with his State of the Union address, full of questionable claims he has fixed the country former President Donald Trump left him. It ended with another military shoot-down of what we still don’t know.
Washington Examiner

NRA predicts Supreme Court will finally define Second Amendment

A coalition led by the National Rifle Association this week sued to stop the Biden administration's bid to regulate AR-style "pistols," an effort that could prompt the Supreme Court to finally define what is allowed under the 231-year-old Second Amendment. While its suit is specifically aimed at the Bureau of...
Washington Examiner

Biden's small-stick diplomacy is a disaster

President Joe Biden spoke a lot of words in his State of the Union address. Most of them were scripted. Some of them were not. None of them were “Iran,” “nuclear,” or “biggest U.S.-Israel military exercise ever.”. This president is not given to speaking softly...
Washington Examiner

Bright jobs numbers don’t tell the whole story

For months, Republicans have been hammering President Joe Biden’s economic policies, placing blame for record-high consumer prices directly on his shoulders. But as he faced them directly during his latest State of the Union address before Congress, Biden didn’t shy away from talking about the economy or inflation — in fact, he listed them among his accomplishments at the top of his 73-minute speech.
Washington Examiner

The Left’s disinformation racket is defunding conservative voices

Democrats have successfully pressured online platforms to censor conservative opinions, and it is time Republicans started fighting back. New investigative reporting from the Washington Examiner shows that well-funded international nonprofit organizations are systematically labeling conservative outlets such as the Washington Examiner as “disinformation,” all for having the temerity to suggest that there are established scientific differences between men and women.

