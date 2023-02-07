Read full article on original website
One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot
Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
Florida Man Won A Million Dollars From The Lottery Despite Someone Cutting In Front Of Him In Ticket Line
While Southerners love a good thank you note, would you write one to a person who cut in front of you at the grocery store? One Florida Publix customer just might, because he owes a big thank you to the person who cut in line in front of him. Stephen...
Check your lottery tickets – prize worth $1.8 million still not claimed
If you’re a lottery player, now is the time to check your lottery tickets because there is a huge prize at stake. According to the Minnesota State Lottery, the winner of a prize worth $1,821,926 from the Gopher 5 lotto game has yet to claim their money. The draw date on the ticket is December 16, 2022.
Florida Man Won The Lottery Because A Customer Cut Him In Line & What He'll Do With The Cash
A Florida man had quite a lucky day on January 25 just when he thought otherwise. Stephen Espinoza, 43, went to a Publix grocery store to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket at the machine when someone cut right in front of him in line. That may have just been the...
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
This Is What Actually Happens When You Win the Lottery
Mega Millions lottery players need to get ready because the jackpot just rose to $1.35 billion.
Man blames girlfriend for buying 'his' winning lottery ticket: 'If you hadn't bought that ticket, I would have won'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Picture it: A couple gets in line to buy scratch tickets, and neither of them knows where the next $400 prize is hiding. One of them buys the winning ticket, and the other buys a losing ticket, multiple losing tickets in fact. Is there any way the loser can blame the winner for ruining his chances of scoring the prize?
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
Check your Mega Millions tickets — $1 million prize still not claimed
A Walmart shopper recently bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket on a possibly unlucky day: Friday the 13th. The ticket for the drawing of January 13, 2023 matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the gold “Mega Ball” number, making it a $1 million winner.
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington Is Worth $754.6 Million, Lottery Officials Say
A lucky player has won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the first of 2023 There's a winner in Washington! A single Powerball ticket purchased in the state matched all six numbers — 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, plus a prize-doubling Power Play multiplier, 7 — in Monday's drawing, according to an announcement on the lottery game's website. The winning jackpot is worth $754.6 million, making it the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The lucky ticket-holder, who has not yet claimed the prize, will have a big decision to make: choosing...
The Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot has been won. But here’s why you might be buying your next lottery ticket by phone.
Many Americans rushed at the 11th hour to grocery stores and gas stations in advance of Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, all to get their chance at claiming a $1.35 billion jackpot. While the top prize was won by a single ticket-holder in Maine, it seems likely the process will repeat itself eventually again — with future big drawings and future last-minute panics.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $526 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $526 million.
People may not realize they're eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit on 2022 returns
Hard to imagine anyone walking away from a few hundred dollars or possibly even $5,000 or more, but plenty of working people lose out each year on a valuable tax credit simply because they don't file a tax return. Many aren't required to file because their incomes are so low that they're...
Lottery player kept routine of buying 5 NC tickets at once. Then he got ‘lucky break’
A warehouse worker said he got his “lucky break” after he won a big prize when he was entered into a lottery promotion, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Craig Cox, 59, of Mount Airy won $100,000 after he unknowingly entered into a Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, a release from the lottery says.
Did you win? Somebody in the state is $33 million richer thanks to Mega Millions
Talk about getting 2023 off to a great start! If you’re a lottery player, this might be good news for you…. Somebody is over $33 million richer, courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery game. Lottery officials report the winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts for the Tuesday, January 24 drawing.
This 18-year-old is $48M richer after buying her 1st lottery ticket
A first-time lottery player from northern Ontario has won an eye-popping jackpot with an eight-digit total. OLG officials revealed Friday that 18-year-old Juliette Lamour of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., won a $48-million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot draw that took place last month. According to the OLG, no other lottery...
