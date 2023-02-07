Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Related
Bay News 9
Bradenton restaurant owner believes robots are the future for industry
BRADENTON, Fla. — The owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside in Bradenton who recently got his second robot to wheel out food believes automation is the future for the restaurant industry which continues to face labor shortages. "I truly believe that you're going to see more and...
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day
A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
Bay News 9
Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast
TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
Bay News 9
Manatee County's largest event helps support local businesses, vendors
BRADENTON, Fla. — The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Manatee County's biggest event of the year, typically bringing in tens of thousands of spectators. People from Bradenton, Palmetto and beyond all set their sights on the banks of the Manatee River for powerboat races, live entertainment, food and more.
New Ice Cream Spot to Open in Winter Haven
Little is known yet about the upcoming ice cream shop, called Wish Upon an Ice Cream Cone
Bay News 9
Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
Bay News 9
Lovefest offers to shower you in good vibes, sweet gifts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A little pre-Valentine’s Day fun awaits you this weekend at Lovefest in St. Petersburg. It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the grounds of Page Boy Vintage Market, Apothecary & Hair Studio. Along with food and drink, organizers say visitors...
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station
TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
Bay News 9
Downtown St. Petersburg revs up for Grand Prix
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s that time of year again when the downtown St. Pete waterfront is being transformed into a race track. Preparations are underway for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. A kick-off event was held Thursday to get ready for the Grand Prix weekend,...
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company raising proceeds for displaced employees
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company is raising proceeds for its employees, displaced by a recent fire, by selling packages of steaks to cook at home.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast
Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
PHOTOS: Car goes into Sarasota Bay after driver jumps out to chase dog
Police said the dog jumped out of the vehicle as its owner was driving, and the man chased after it.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive
Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
Comments / 0