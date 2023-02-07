Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $430.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.6% decrease week over week (from 231,870,000 to 225,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is up about 0.6%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) is down about 1.4%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) is higher by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
Bear markets are tough on the portfolio, but they also present opportunities. There is no better time than a bear market to buy good growth stocks at a discount. Growth stocks have been hit harder than most, as the S&P 500 Growth Index was down 30% last year, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index dropped 27% in calendar year 2022. That means that some very good growth stocks lost nearly a third of their value or more.
NASDAQ
How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
NASDAQ
ChatGPT & AI Mania: Stocks & ETFs in Focus
(1:00) - What Is ChatGPT and Generative AI?. (5:10) - What Are The Possible Benefits This Technology Can Bring?. (15:15) - Will AI Be The Most Disruptive Technology?. (19:35) - AI Wars: Which Tech Giant Will Be The Big Winner?. (22:50) - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF: THNQ. (29:45) -...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Hubbell (HUBB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.42MM shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 5.37MM shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
The Stock Market Isn't Picture-Perfect, but This Stock Has a Bright Outlook
Social media platforms always seem to find their names in the headlines. Hot topics such as the metaverse, e-commerce, photo sharing, and peer-to-peer communications are all facilitated by social networking. One name that seems to consistently divide Wall Street is image- and video-sharing website Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The company recently...
NASDAQ
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
NASDAQ
Stifel Upgrades V.F. (VFC)
On February 10, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for V.F. from Hold to Buy. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for V.F. is $30.63. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.58% from its latest reported closing price of $26.27.
NASDAQ
The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
Cloudflare (NASDAQ: NET) still has hurdles to overcome, but the bottom is in for this stock. The price action began showing a bottom in the middle of 2022, confirmed now by the Q4 results and the analyst activity they inspired. Market beat’s analyst tracking tools have picked up 6 new commentaries so far and are all bullish.
NASDAQ
Citigroup Downgrades NuVasive (NUVA)
On February 10, 2023, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for NuVasive from Buy to Neutral. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NuVasive is $48.48. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.20% from its latest reported closing price of $44.40.
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Comments / 0