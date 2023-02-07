Read full article on original website
LCSD1 Student of the Week for week of Feb. 13, 2023
Cameron Moyte Central High School, 11th grade Parents’ names: Aaron and Kelsie Moyte Cameron Moyte, who is a junior at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 13. ...
Summit Daily News
What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol
Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Wyoming Limiting Child Marriage Sparks Republican Outrage
The state GOP is urging its members to kill a bill banning anyone from marrying a child under 16, calling it an attack on liberty that could hurt teen parents.
capcity.news
Barrasso, Lummis formally challenge Biden WOTUS rule through Congressional Review Act
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis joined Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia on behalf of Wyoming landowners and residents in introducing a formal challenge to the Biden Administration’s Waters of the United States, or WOTUS, rule through a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval.
University of Wyoming Spring Career Fair Is Back This Valentine’s Day
Whether you're graduating soon, or have someone you know that is graduating soon (or maybe you want them off your couch and get a job) -- and are ready to begin looking for a full-time job, the University of Wyoming's Spring Career Fair is back!. Whether it is a full-time...
Wyoming Crossover Voting Bill Defeated In Senate Committee
A bill that was aimed at eliminating crossover voting in Wyoming was voted down in a legislative committee on Thursday, marking the latest failure of legislation aimed at people who change parties to vote in state primary elections. House Bill 103 here. The measure would have prevented people from changing...
Construction to provide unified entrance to LCCC Enrollment Services
CHEYENNE – Changes are underway in the Clay Pathfinder Building on Laramie County Community College’s Cheyenne campus that will provide a better functioning, more welcoming space. Construction on the first floor of the Clay Pathfinder Building began Jan. 23, with completion expected in May, according to a news release. The Clay Pathfinder Building houses the LCCC Bookstore, Enrollment Services, the Exam Lab and the ANB Bank Leadership Center, and will have a new, unified entrance for the Enrollment Services suite. ...
Proposals On Medicaid, Electric Cars, Border Wall Die In Wyoming Legislature
Bills to expand the Medicaid program, send Wyoming money to help pay for a border wall and a resolution calling for phasing out electric cars in the state by 2035 are all dead for this session of the Wyoming Legislature after failing to win approval in time for a legislative deadline.
whereverfamily.com
10 Exciting Events Coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2023
Allocate time for family travel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, this year, as the city hosts many festivals and events for visitors of all ages. Here are 10 events happening in Cheyenne in 2023:. This May, Depot Days celebrates the history of the United States’ railroad capital, highlighting local attractions and festivities....
University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To A SUPERBOWL PARTY
Need a place to watch The Big Game this weekend? Wanna throw your own watch party but don't have the space for it?. The University of Wyoming has got you covered! Join them for a fun watch party with a free food spread, great company, and a chance to win some awesome prizes during commercial break bingo.
Wyoming Sees 2nd Biggest Drop In Births
Childbirth is declining nationwide but it’s happening faster in Wyoming than in other parts of the country. According to a recent study conducted by the team of analysts at Quote Wizard, they found births have declined by 7% since 2016 nationwide. Add it up and nearly 350,000 fewer children were born in 2020 than in 2016.
capcity.news
Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Goshen County looking at different school calendar options
TORRINGTON, Wy. (KNEP) - The Goshen County Board of Trustees is looking at changing the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. On Thursday, the Goshen County Board of Trustees held a public hearing to discuss possibly changing its school calendar. Currently the two options the board is pursuing is either a four day school week with Fridays off, or a 5-day week with week-long breaks built into the school calendar.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne evokes thoughts of cowboys, railroads, and the great outdoors for Wyoming visitors. While today's Cheyenne has retained that vibe, it has more to offer!. Cheyenne is Wyoming's capital and largest city. It is also the county seat of Laramie County. Residents named the city after the Cheyenne tribe of...
