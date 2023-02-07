ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Summit Daily News

What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol

Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

Construction to provide unified entrance to LCCC Enrollment Services

CHEYENNE – Changes are underway in the Clay Pathfinder Building on Laramie County Community College’s Cheyenne campus that will provide a better functioning, more welcoming space. Construction on the first floor of the Clay Pathfinder Building began Jan. 23, with completion expected in May, according to a news release. The Clay Pathfinder Building houses the LCCC Bookstore, Enrollment Services, the Exam Lab and the ANB Bank Leadership Center, and will have a new, unified entrance for the Enrollment Services suite. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
whereverfamily.com

10 Exciting Events Coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2023

Allocate time for family travel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, this year, as the city hosts many festivals and events for visitors of all ages. Here are 10 events happening in Cheyenne in 2023:. This May, Depot Days celebrates the history of the United States’ railroad capital, highlighting local attractions and festivities....
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To A SUPERBOWL PARTY

Need a place to watch The Big Game this weekend? Wanna throw your own watch party but don't have the space for it?. The University of Wyoming has got you covered! Join them for a fun watch party with a free food spread, great company, and a chance to win some awesome prizes during commercial break bingo.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Sees 2nd Biggest Drop In Births

Childbirth is declining nationwide but it’s happening faster in Wyoming than in other parts of the country. According to a recent study conducted by the team of analysts at Quote Wizard, they found births have declined by 7% since 2016 nationwide. Add it up and nearly 350,000 fewer children were born in 2020 than in 2016.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Goshen County looking at different school calendar options

TORRINGTON, Wy. (KNEP) - The Goshen County Board of Trustees is looking at changing the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. On Thursday, the Goshen County Board of Trustees held a public hearing to discuss possibly changing its school calendar. Currently the two options the board is pursuing is either a four day school week with Fridays off, or a 5-day week with week-long breaks built into the school calendar.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne evokes thoughts of cowboys, railroads, and the great outdoors for Wyoming visitors. While today's Cheyenne has retained that vibe, it has more to offer!. Cheyenne is Wyoming's capital and largest city. It is also the county seat of Laramie County. Residents named the city after the Cheyenne tribe of...
CHEYENNE, WY
